    Doctor on Lata Mangeshkar health: 'Will take time to recover due to old age'

    Doctor on Lata Mangeshkar health: 'Will take time to recover due to old age'
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
    Veteran singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. 
    According to the latest update, Lata Mangeshkar's doctor shared that the Lata ji is still in the ICU and her health is been monitored carefully.

    Dr Pratit Samdani, treating the singer, revealed that "she will take time to recover due to her old age." Earlier, the doctor said, 'Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health.' 

    Previously, it was reported that the veteran singer would have to stay in ICU for another 10-12 days under observation. She is also suffering from pneumonia and COVID-19 and is not under oxygen support. 

    Fans are relieved to know her health update as it is coming straight from the horse's mouth, the doctor who's treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Ever since Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to hospital, many reports have spread about the severity of her ailment.

    Also Read: Why Lata Mangeshkar never got married? What stopped her? Hers's what we know

    Lata Didi’s spokesperson also issued a statement saying her condition was deteriorating were ‘false’, adding that it is ‘disturbing to see false news being circulated. 

    ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar health update: Maharashtra health minister says her health is improving

    According to media reports, Lata Mangeshkar’s younger sister and singer, Asha Bhosle, said on Sunday that some special Shiva pujas at Lata's south Mumbai to pray for her better health. Asha Bhosle said, "Unke ghar par Shiv Bhagawan ke rudras bithaye hain aur puja-paath kar rahe hain for her recovery". 

    ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar health update: what we know so far

    Asianet Newsable wishes Lata Mangeshkar to make a full recovery at the earliest and reach home fit and fine.
     

