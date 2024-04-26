Pro-Palestine protests in US: New York students admit having no idea why they are protesting (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Amid intensifying pro-Palestine protests by students across universities in United States, a video has gained traction on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, featuring two anti-Israel demonstrators in New York University struggling to explain the purpose behind the outpour.

    Amid intensifying pro-Palestine protests by students across universities in United States, a video has gained traction on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, featuring two anti-Israel demonstrators in New York University struggling to explain the purpose behind the outpour. Posted by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on X, the video shows a young woman at an NYU protest site fumbling when asked 'why' they were there.

    Also read: Indian-origin woman, studying in Princeton University, arrested for taking part in pro-Palestine protests

    "I think the main goal is just showing our support for Palestine and demanding that NYU stop…I honestly don't know all of what NYU is doing," she admitted.

    When asked if NYU was doing something, the woman responded, "I really don't know, I'm pretty sure they are."

    The woman then turned to her friend and asked is she had any idea what NYU was doing, to which the masked lady said, "About what?"

    "About Israel. Why are we protesting, here at NYU specifically?" the first woman said.

    Her friend then replied, "I wish I was more educated." 

    The first woman then revealed that she came down from Columbia when 'they said NYU needed our support'. She added, "I've heard there are lot of cops and people were saying it was getting dangerous."

    The protestor in the video is reportedly a student of Fordham University and traveled to Columbia and NYU to support the pro-Palestine protesters.

    Also read: Chaos across US universities as pro-Palestine campus protests intensify amid Gaza war; WATCH viral videos

    In the wake of this viral video, former Mayor Rudy Giuliani commented, "The young woman in this video is the perfect example of the modern American Left and their indoctrination of young people. They don't know what they're doing and are serving as tools to something much more sinister."

    "She's just one of many examples of the deterioration of our education system here in America," Giuliani added.

    Monday saw the arrest of over 150 protestors at NYU. Nonetheless, after a walkout the previous day, protests at NYU persisted on Wednesday.

    To express disapproval with the US government's support for Israel and the Gaza war, students at US universities are setting up makeshift camps. Students want an end to US military funding to Israel and university disinvestments from businesses profiting from the conflict, in addition to calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

    They also want compensation for teachers and students who were sacked or reprimanded for participating in anti-Israel demonstrations.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
