Entertainment

Is Mrunal Thakur planning to freeze her eggs? Here's what we know

Image credits: Instagram

Mrunal Thakur planning to freeze her eggs

In an interview, actress Mrunal Thakur stated that she is considering freezing her eggs.

Image credits: X

Mrunal Thakur on relationships

She mentioned that relationships are difficult and that finding the appropriate man who understands her goals and desires in this field is a difficult process.

Image credits: insta

Other actresses

She said that actresses like Priyanka Chopra and Nehha Pendse have done it before. 

Image credits: insta

Mrunal Thakur's inspiration to freeze eggs

One television actress who has inspired her to do so is Mona Singh, hence she is going to give this a thought.

Image credits: insta

Mrunal Thakur marriage rumours

Last November, there were rumours that she was marrying a wealthy Telugu actor who is also a film producer. 

Image credits: Google

Professional front

Mrunal Thakur will appear alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in a film produced by Bhansali Productions.

Image credits: insta
Find Next One