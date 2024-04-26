Is Mrunal Thakur planning to freeze her eggs? Here's what we know

Entertainment
In an interview, actress Mrunal Thakur stated that she is considering freezing her eggs.
She mentioned that relationships are difficult and that finding the appropriate man who understands her goals and desires in this field is a difficult process.
She said that actresses like Priyanka Chopra and Nehha Pendse have done it before.
One television actress who has inspired her to do so is Mona Singh, hence she is going to give this a thought.
Last November, there were rumours that she was marrying a wealthy Telugu actor who is also a film producer.
Mrunal Thakur will appear alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in a film produced by Bhansali Productions.