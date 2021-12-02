  • Facebook
    Divyenndu Sharma's Mirzapur co-actor Bramha Mishra found dead at his flat in Mumbai

    As per reports, the actor’s ‘half decomposed' body was found inside his house. The cause of death has not yet been ascertained as autopsy reports are awaited.

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 5:28 PM IST
    Mirzapur actor Brahma Mishra passed away on Thursday, December 02, at his Versova flat in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The news of his passing away was shared by Excel Entertainment, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house which backed Amazon Prime’s series, Mirzapur. Excel Entertainment shared the sad news of his death on their social media post.

    The reason for Brahma Mishra’s death is not known at the moment. However, if the reports are to be believed then the actor’s body was found by the police in a ‘semi decomposed' condition at his residence. His body was then taken to Cooper hospital where the autopsy will be conducted. Details of his sudden death are awaited. However, the news of his untimely death at such a young age has sent shockwaves across the film industry.

    Divyenndu Sharma also posted on his Instagram handle, informing of the untimely death of Brahma Mishra. He asked everyone to pray for Brahma Mishra as he dearly called him “our Lalit”. Brahma Mishra played the role of ‘Lalit’, the right-hand man of ‘Munna Bhaiyaa’, played by actor Divyenndu Sharma.

    Brahma Mishra was seen in various web series and films such as Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Dangal, Office Vs Office, Not Fit, Hello Charlie, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Hawaizaada and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’ Manjhi - The Mountain Man.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Of the many roles that he has portrayed in a number of films, Brahma Mishra was known best for his character in Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur web series. The web series has two seasons with Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal and Harshita Gour in the key roles. Actors Vikrant Massey and Shriya Pilgaonkar were seen in the first season of Mirzapur while actor Vijay Verma was seen in a double role in the second season.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2021, 5:29 PM IST
