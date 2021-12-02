  • Facebook
    The Railway Men: R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu, Babil Khan starrer in YRF series on Bhopal Gas Tragedy

    Yash Raj Films have announced their entry into the OTT world with ‘The Railway Men’ – a web series based on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

    The Railway Men: R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu, Babil Khan starrer in YRF series on Bhopal Gas Tragedy
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 1:36 PM IST
    On the 37th anniversary of the unfortunate Bhopal Gas Tragedy on Thursday, Yash Raj Films announced their first web series project – The Railway Man. Featuring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu and Babil Khan in the lead roles, the series is based on the infamous Bhopal Gas tragedy that took place in 1984. With this series, Yash Raf Films will be paying a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy - the railway workers of Bhopal station.

    Filmmaker Rahul Rawail’s (Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Love Story) son, Shiv Rawail will be marking his debut as a director with this series. Although the exact release date is not out yet, the series is expected to begin streaming from December 2022.

    Bhopal Gas Tragedy is one of the biggest man-made industrial disasters of the world which took place on December 2, 1984. This year, the tragic event has completed 37 years but continues to shake the people of Bhopal, even today. The incident took place due to a methyl isocyanate gas leak in a pesticide factory owned by American Union Carbide Corporation in Bhopal. Reports claim that over half a million people were poisoned due to the leak that night, whereas the official death figures state more than 5,000.

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home to Bob Biswas, Don’t look Up, and more, things you should watch in December

    As per Akshaye Widhani of Yash Raj Films, the tragic incident is the worst industrial disaster in the world that impacted the lives of scores of people. He said that with the aim of presenting compelling stories for the viewers, ‘The Railway Men’ largely tries to pay a tribute to those men, the unsung heroes, of the Bhopal railway department who saved many lives on that fateful day yet remain unknown to the world.

    ALSO READ: Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Remembering Abdul Jabbar's 30-Year-Old Fight

    Meanwhile, R Madhavan will be seen in a Netflix web series ‘Decouple’ slated to release on December 14. The ‘Rang De Basanti’ Actor will be seen opposite ‘Sacred Games’ actress, Surveen Chawla. Other than this, he will also be seen donning two hats – of an actor and a director, in ‘Rocketry’, a film based on the life of an aerospace engineer, Nambi Narayanan. 

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2021, 1:42 PM IST
