Divya Agarwal gets engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar on her 30th birthday; she was earlier dating Varun Sood

On the occasion of her birthday party, Divya Agarwal, a well-known television actor, and her lover Apurva Padgaonkar made their relationship official. Divya was previously dating Varun Sood. However, the two parted ways in March this year.

Regular development is seen in the television industry. Even when they miss out on the biggest stories in Hollywood, not a single day is wasted. Numerous television actors, including Baseer Ali, Kishwer Merchant, Esha Gupta, Miesha Iyer, and Nikita Bhamidipati, were sighted at Divya Agarwal's well-attended birthday party on Monday. Businessman Apurva Padgaonkar, who publicly proposed to the birthday girl, stole the show. Here is what followed.

Late Monday night, Divya took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures showing how she is now engaged to an engineer-turned-businessman Apurva.

You did read that correctly. On Divya's 30th birthday, Apurva Padgaonkar popped the question with a ring. The actress can be seen cuddling and posing with her life partner in the photos that she posted online. She may also be seen flashing her ring in one of the snaps. Divya declared their relationship to be official in the caption, writing, “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo ❤️ A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone."

Nine months after breaking up with her ex-boyfriend Varun Sood, Divya got engaged to Apurva. The Bigg Boss OTT celebrity released a statement in March of this year declaring that she and Varun are no longer together. “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!” her statement read.

