Malaika Arora spills beans on how her son Arhaan was 'supportive' - Read on to know

In the much-awaited opening episode of 'Moving In With Malaika,' The quintessential diva opens up on how her son Arhaan was really, 'supportive' of her new venture of stepping into the OTT world with her own chat reality show.

The iconic Bollywood diva Malaika Arora who has been making a place in the hearts of audiences for many years is known for her graceful dance moves. This icon has seen it all. After enthralling the hearts of millions with her, moves and spellbinding charm. The glamorous style icon, Malaika Arora makes her much-awaited digital debut with 'Moving In With Malaika,' streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

She would be giving access to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Hotstar Specials' Moving In With Malaika. Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series will start streaming on December 5, 2022.

In the opening episode of the much-awaited show titled, 'Moving In With Malaika,' renowned film producer, director, choreographer, and dear friend Farah Khan Kunder comes over to Malaika’s place for a friendly visit. The two go back in time and revisit the memory lane related to the making of Malaika Arora. They talk about her past, present, and much more.

In this intriguing conversation, Farah Khan asked how Malaika’s close ones reacted to the news of her doing a reality show. With the first being Malaika’s son Arhaan, Farah quipped, “How come Arhaan has agreed to this?”.

To which the gorgeous diva Malaika Arora smiles and responds, “He was the most supportive, Farah. He said mom- Go for it. Somewhere for me I think half that battle was won. He’s a kid. I should be able to do something where he feels proud of what I’m doing, he’s comfortable with what I’m doing.”

It is true that Malaika Arora is inspirational, fearless, and a glam icon. Excited fans can connect with the undiscovered facet of Malaika Arora in her upcoming chat reality show, 'Moving In With Malaika,' exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from December 5, 2022, onwards.

