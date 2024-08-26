Director Nanda Kishore claims viral photos of accused actor Darshan in jail are 'made with AI'

Director Nanda Kishore has dismissed viral photos and videos of accused actor Darshan in jail as potentially fake, questioning their authenticity due to high-security concerns. He suggests the images might be AI-manipulated and emphasizes Darshan's suffering, urging people to consider the situation's complexity.

Amid the photos and video calls going viral showing accused actor Darshan chilling inside the jail, director Nanda Kishore has addressed the controversy. The images suggest Darshan is enjoying luxurious conditions while imprisoned for the murder of Renukaswamy, raising serious concerns about his treatment.

Nanda Kishore dismissed the photos as potentially fake. "It is likely that these images are not genuine. We must remember that these pictures are just moments captured and may not reflect the true situation," he said. He expressed scepticism about the validity of the images, questioning if it is possible to capture such scenes in a high-security prison.



EXCLUSIVE! Accused actor Darshan seen relaxing on bed after viral cigarette photo, video call - Jail luxury?

He further elaborated, "Can you take a photo of someone ruling from prison or lying in bed comfortably? Darshan is suffering immensely, away from his home and his son. People are questioning what he must be feeling in this tough situation."



Who is Wilson Garden Naga? Rowdy Sheeter seen with accused actor Darshan in viral photo

Nanda Kishore also touched upon Darshan's previous encounters with the Wilson Garden rowdies, implying that it was essential to understand the background before making judgments. He added, "Technology today can create almost anything. I do not believe that such images are accurate. It is highly unlikely that two people could engage in such activities amidst the tight security of the prison."

The director stressed that the photos might be manipulated using AI technology. "With the advent of AI, morphing photos has become quite common. Even actors who are no longer with us can be digitally inserted into movies. I suspect these images are part of such technology and do not reflect reality," Nandakishore concluded.

Latest Videos