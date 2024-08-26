Who is Wilson Garden Naga? Rowdy Sheeter seen with accused actor Darshan in viral photo

Actor Darshan, an under-trial prisoner, is reportedly living luxuriously in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, raising concerns about inmate privileges. His association with notorious criminal Wilson Garden Naga, who has a long criminal history, has sparked controversy over corruption and prison system integrity.

Darshan's association with Wilson Garden Naga, a feared and notorious rowdy sheeter in Bengaluru, has fueled this controversy further. Naga, who has been embroiled in numerous criminal cases over the past 20 years, seems to be receiving royal treatment within the jail, much like Darshan. The two have been seen together, sparking concerns about the nature of their relationship and the influence of powerful individuals within the prison system.

Wilson Garden Naga's criminal record is extensive. He has been involved in crimes ranging from murder to extortion and has spent a significant portion of his life in and out of prison. His criminal activities date back to 2004, and he has been accused in 23 criminal cases, including eight murder cases. Despite his notorious reputation, Naga seems to have carved out a comfortable life in jail, continuing to exert influence over the outside world.

Wilson Garden Naga’s crime history:

1. August 2023: Involved in the murder of Siddapur Rowdy Sheeter Mahesh at Parappana Agrahara police station. Mahesh was killed by Naga's accomplices in front of the jail just as he was released. Naga is currently serving jail time for his arrest in this case.

2. 2021: Charged under the NDPS Act by Koramangala police station. The case is currently in court.

3. 2020: Accused in the Shantinagar Lingana murder case near Hirisave, Channarayapatna. Naga, along with 12 accomplices, was charged but later acquitted.

4. 2020: Involved in the murder of Jim Subbu in Annapurneswarinagar. Naga and 7 accomplices were charged, and the case is ongoing in court.

5. 2017: Accused in a shootout case involving Kadbagere Srinivas in Yelahanka. The case, involving Naga, Silent Sunila, Onte Rohitha, and 17 associates, is still in court.

6. 2016: Charged in the murder of Suhail in Whitefield. Naga and 16 accomplices are currently facing trial in court.

7. 2014: Involved in the murder of Madiwala Nakarababu. A case under IPC 302 was filed against Naga and 21 accomplices. The case is still in court.

8. 2014: Charged in the Srinivas murder case at Wilson Garden. The case, involving IPC 302 against Naga and 10 accomplices, resulted in acquittal.

9. 2014: Arrested for a robbery case under IPC 399 and 402 by Wilson Garden police station. Naga and five accomplices were later acquitted.

10. 2012: Involved in the murder of rowdy Guppa in the Cottontown area. A case under IPC 302 was filed against Naga and 6 accomplices, who were later acquitted.

11. 2012: Accused in a conspiracy to commit robbery with firearms under IPC 399 and 402 by Koramangala Police Station. Naga and three accomplices were acquitted.

12. 2012: Charged with a fatal assault on Mani under IPC 324 by Wilson Garden police station. Naga and his accomplice Srinivas were acquitted.

13. 2012: Involved in the kidnapping of Murali in Siddapur. A case was registered under IPC 364A, and Naga, along with four others, was acquitted.

14. 2012: Accused in a dacoity case under Magadi Road Police Station. Naga and five accomplices were later acquitted.

15. 2009: Arrested for the murder of Gate Ganesh in Kalasipalya. Naga and 14 associates were acquitted.

16. 2005: Involved in six cases of vehicle theft under IPC 379 by Banashankari and SR Nagar police stations. Naga was acquitted.

17. 2004: First arrested for a robbery case under IPC 392 by Siddapur police station. Naga was acquitted in this case.

The presence of actor Darshan alongside a criminal like Wilson Garden Naga has raised serious questions about the state of the prison system and the integrity of those who manage it. Darshan, known for playing roles of righteous characters in movies, now finds himself in the company of one of Bengaluru’s most feared criminals. This stark contrast between his on-screen persona and his real-life situation has left many wondering about the true nature of his character and the extent of his involvement with Naga.

The situation in Bangalore's Central Jail has brought to light the darker side of the prison system, where notorious criminals like Naga continue to wield power and influence, even from behind bars. It also highlights the privileged treatment that certain individuals seem to receive, raising concerns about corruption and the potential for justice to be undermined.

