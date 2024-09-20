Food
As soon as you bring ginger home, store it unpeeled in an airtight container or a zip lock bag in the fridge for extended shelf life.
Peel and finely chop the ginger, then deep freeze it. Store it in an airtight container, and it will last for a very long time.
Store ginger in a zip lock bag, ensuring no air or water accumulates inside. This method allows you to use it for about a month.
Peel the ginger and store it in a jar with acidic liquid. You can easily store it in vinegar or lemon juice. This method helps preserve it for a long time.
Another easy method is to grind the ginger into a paste without adding water and store it in an airtight container in the fridge. This is convenient for cooking.
Wrapping ginger in paper and storing it can prevent spoilage for up to a week.
Ginger can be used for a long time without cutting or peeling. Peeling it causes it to spoil faster.