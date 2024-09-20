Food

Store in the fridge

As soon as you bring ginger home, store it unpeeled in an airtight container or a zip lock bag in the fridge for extended shelf life.

Image credits: pexels

Deep Freeze

Peel and finely chop the ginger, then deep freeze it. Store it in an airtight container, and it will last for a very long time. 

Image credits: pexels

Zip Lock Bag

Store ginger in a zip lock bag, ensuring no air or water accumulates inside. This method allows you to use it for about a month. 

Image credits: pexels

Acidic Liquid

Peel the ginger and store it in a jar with acidic liquid. You can easily store it in vinegar or lemon juice. This method helps preserve it for a long time. 

Image credits: pexels

Make a Paste

Another easy method is to grind the ginger into a paste without adding water and store it in an airtight container in the fridge. This is convenient for cooking. 

Image credits: pexels

Paper Bag

Wrapping ginger in paper and storing it can prevent spoilage for up to a week. 

Image credits: pexels

Don't Peel

Ginger can be used for a long time without cutting or peeling. Peeling it causes it to spoil faster.

Image credits: pexels
Find Next One