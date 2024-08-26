Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EXCLUSIVE! Accused actor Darshan seen relaxing on bed after viral cigarette photo, video call - Jail luxury?

    Actor Darshan, accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, is under fire after photos reveal him lounging in jail and making video calls. The images spark outrage over his apparent luxurious treatment behind bars, raising serious concerns about jail management and preferential treatment.

    EXCLUSIVE Accused actor Darshan seen relaxing on bed after viral cigarette photo and video call vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 9:58 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

    In another shocking revelation, an exclusive photo accessed by Asianet Suvarna News shows actor Darshan, accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, lounging on a bed inside the central jail alongside another person. The image, which has sparked widespread outrage, captures Darshan in a relaxed setting, with another person holding a mobile phone and chatting on the bed, raising serious concerns about the luxurious life the accused actor seems to be leading behind bars.

    Adding to the controversy, another video has surfaced showing Darshan engaged in a video call from within the jail premises. Sources reveal that Darshan has also been in touch with his friends through similar video calls. The latest image, obtained by Asianet Suvarna News, shows Darshan in the middle of a video call, further fueling the debate over his privileged treatment in custody.

    Who is Wilson Garden Naga? Rowdy Sheeter seen with accused actor Darshan in viral photo

    The situation took an even more alarming turn when a video of Darshan speaking to outsiders on a video call while in jail went viral. It has since been uncovered that the person facilitating this video call was none other than a convicted murderer, a notorious rowdy named Dharma from Banaswadi. This incident has raised serious questions about the security and management of the jail, with concerns growing over the apparent freedom and luxury that some inmates, including Darshan, seem to enjoy.

    Another viral photo showed the actor enjoying tea and smoking cigarettes with another infamous criminal, Wilson Garden Naga, further adding to the controversy surrounding his incarceration. These revelations have prompted calls for a thorough investigation into the special treatment that Darshan and other influential inmates might be receiving and sparked public concerns about the notorious criminals receiving special treatment inside the jail.

