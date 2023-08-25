Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu is fitness freak? Check out how she flaunts perfect side plank at airport

The actress is a fitness enthusiast, as her most recent snapshot further demonstrates her love for staying fit. She posted photos of her working out at the airport. Samantha posted a picture of herself working out at the airport on Instagram.

Currently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a break from her professional commitments. Yet, she continues to interact with her supporters and fans everyday. She is active on social media and frequently posts snaps of her daily life. The actress is a fitness enthusiast, as her most recent snapshot further demonstrates her love for staying fit. She posted photos of her working out at the airport. Samantha posted a picture of herself working out at the airport on Instagram. In the airport lobby, the actress was spotted practicing a side plank expertly. She displayed her toned figure and abs while wearing blue athleisure. Her goal is to build up the muscles around her hands. Check out the photo here:

ALSO READ: Karan Johar faces backlash for asking Kriti Sanon if she is jealous of 'Country's Best Actor' Alia Bhatt

The 'Shaakuntalam' actress posted images from her trip to the Natural History Museum in New York City on Instagram on Thursday. The actress wore a green corset-style shirt with a cold shoulder, complementing striking leggings and a brown handbag, and she looked stunning. She completed her ensemble with delicate gold jewellery.

“All life on Earth is related. Your hand resembles a bat’s wing. Your cells have the same structure as the cells of a pineapple. Segments of your DNA match a mushroom’s genetic code. Why? Because you share ancestors with every living thing on Earth. Some relationships are closer, some more distant. But we are all part of the same family tree."she captioned the post.

Samantha is presently in New York and has been taking the opportunity to tour the lovely nation. According to reports, the actress will undergo myositis therapy in the United States. According to sources, she will stay there for two months with her mother to receive the required treatment. As the Chief Guest for the celebration of India's 77th Independence Day, she recently went to the India Day Parade in New York City.

ALSO READ: “My wife came into life after my unsuccessful love affair”; Antony Varghese Pepe about his love story