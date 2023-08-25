Karan Johar faces backlash for asking Kriti Sanon if she is jealous of 'Country's Best Actor' Alia Bhatt

On Thursday, August 24, Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt shared the National Award for Best Actress. Alia received the honour for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Kriti earned it for the Laxman Utekar film Mimi. Immediately following the revelation, a video of Kriti Sanon's appearance on Koffee With Karan became viral online. In the footage, Karan asks Sanon if she ever envies Alia Bhatt's success or if she accepts Alia as the "best actor in the country."

“What about envy or competition or jealousy sometimes with your contemporaries, like you know, is there that sense of, ‘I need to do it and look beyond my shoulder’ and do better than her (Alia)? And do better than everybody and perform as an actor? Like there’s so much chatter about Alia being the best actor in the country. Is that an acceptance at your level or is it also driving you to kind of get there yourself?" Karan asked Kriti.

Replying to this dig, Kriti wrote: “I feel, of course, it drives me. It inspires me to do better. When I see great work." Karan interjected saying, “Like Gangubai." Kriti continued, “Yeah, and you also feel that you know, I would love to have an opportunity like that. I would love to have something because I feel like Mimi as an opportunity, when it came to me, it gave me that confidence to put in so much into that film."

FANS' REACTIONS: “Deserving/undeserving aside, it’s really fun to now look back at this chat and how Karan Johar tried to make Kriti Sanon envious of his beti (daughter), tried to dismiss her accomplishments only for her to win a National Award in a tie with Alia, of all people…oh I know he is SEETHING." Another netizen wrote in anger: “True pls it’s funny how Alia Bhatt had to do all that heavy pr to be that girl and here comes underdog Kriti to tie her with a national award." “This interview pissed me off so bad ‘like gangubai’ shut up and let her talk," another person added.

In the meantime, Kriti wrote a touching Instagram message to commemorate her National Award victory. Additionally, she praised Alia and wrote: “Congratulations Alia! So so well deserved! I’ve always admired your work and I’m too excited that I get to share this huge moment with you! Yay!! Bigggg hug."

