    “My wife came into life after my unsuccessful love affair”; Antony Varghese Pepe about his love story

    Antony Varghese Pepe’s movie ‘RDX’ hit the theatres today on 25 August 2023. Pepe shares his love story when asked, in an interview.  --by Leona Merlin Antony

    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 1:11 PM IST

    Antony Varghese Pepe is a much-loved actor in the Malayalam industry. His debut movie was ‘Angamaly Diaries’ directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. His recent movie ‘RDX’ hit the theatres today directed by Nahas Hidayath. The name of the character in the movie was Vincent Pepe, from which he earned the name Pepe. His real name is Antony Varghese but Pepe is the name by which he is known more. 

    Recently, the actor has given an interview to the PinkLungi channel. He discussed his love life and relationships in this interview. The girl who he had a relationship with had to part ways with him and his wife (in the context, his friend) came to console him during the hard time he was going through. 

    The relationship that he had was not from during his college time. The person lived very near to his own house, the actor replied smiling. 

    ALSO READ: Antony Varghese Pepe talks about accident before shooting 'RDX'; Reveals how supportive cast members were

    “To tell the truth, I was in love with another girl. She was the one who used to talk to me about this girl I liked. She informed me when I can see her, things like that. That girl was very near to her house. But for some reason, it did not work out. She came to console me during this time. But now, we both are consoling each other in our life”, said Pepe wittingly. Pepe and his wife, Aneesha Paulose married each other on 7th August 2021.

    Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav were also in part of the interview. A discussion also came up where they were asked how they felt about trolls and memes about them on social media. Pepe replied that sometimes it is okay, but sometimes it feels like the meme has crossed the line. He also said that it is better to not let you be affected by this. 

    ALSO READ: Onam movie release: Online booking of Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav's ‘RDX’ started
     

