    Did you know Dharmendra's cousin Veerendra was shot dead just like Amar Singh Chamkila?

    The 1980s were one of the most difficult periods in Punjab and was marked by widespread militant revolt. Veerendar was tragically murdered while making his film, 'Jatt te Zameen', in the village Talwandi Kalan Sawaddi near Ludhiana in December 1988. 

    Superstar Dharmendra's cousin Subhash Dhadwal, known as Veerendra Singh was a popular name in the Punjabi film industry. He was a close cousin of Dharmendra and if Veerendar were still alive, he would be nothing short of a rockstar. Dharmendra's cousin began his acting career in 1975 with the Punjabi film 'Teri Meri Ek Jindri' and following this, he appeared in more popular Punjabi films, like 'Batwara', 'Lambhardarni', 'Balbiro Bhabhi', 'Dushmani Dee Agg', and others.

    How did Veerendra Singh die?

    Many people were bothered about Punjabi cinema hero Veerendar's growing popularity. Veerendar's case proceeded similarly to that of the late singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Veerendar was tragically murdered while making his film, 'Jatt te Zameen', in the village Talwandi Kalan Sawaddi near Ludhiana in December 1988. 

    The incident occurred just months after Amar Singh Chamkila was tragically killed. However, like Amar Singh Chamkila, Veerendar's death went unsolved. Veeredar was 40 years old at the time. Many sources also state that Veerendar's fame became his nemesis, forcing him to die, although some indicate that he was killed by terrorist gunfire.

    The '80s militant revolt

    Furthermore, it is worth noting that the 1980s were one of the most difficult periods in Punjab, marked by widespread militant revolt. Several artists, including poets, writers, actors, and singers, were targeted and cautioned if their work did not align with the doctrine, and those who defied it were forced to leave for the heavenly abode prematurely.

