    AP Dhillon responds to his breaking guitar incident at Coachella, netizens term his clarification 'stupid'

    On Wednesday, AP Dhillon seemed to excuse his actions with a 'cringe' post on Instagram, which sparked even more criticism.

    AP Dhillon responds to his breaking guitar incident at Coachella, netizens term his clarification 'stupid' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 9:08 AM IST

    AP Dhillon recently performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the world's biggest music events. However, the Punjabi singer's performance was overshadowed by a moment on stage when he destroyed his guitar and was booed by social media fans. On Wednesday, the musician seemed to excuse his actions with a 'cringe' post on Instagram, which sparked even more criticism.

    AP Dhillon's clarification

    AP Dhillon posted candid photos of himself on stage at Coachella 2024, including one shortly before he destroyed his guitar, with the remark, "The media is controlled and I'm out of control."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by AP DHILLON (@ap.dhillxn)

    AP Dhillon faces criticisim

    AP Dhillon paid tribute to the late Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala during his Coachella 2024 performance. But it did not go well with the netizens, the comments stated that although he paid tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, he would have respected the musical instruments if he had been present to see this. The comment further said, "So, buddy, before making sweeping comments like ' media is controlled', you should acquire some decent manners and principles. "God bless." Another commenter added, "What a cringe caption lol."

    About AP Dhillon's Coachella performance

    During his recent Coachella performance, the Indian-origin Canadian musician and songwriter-rapper Shinda Kahlon paid respect to Sidhu. 'Justice for Sidhu Moosewala' read the text on the screen in the background as they sang their chart-topping single 'Brown Munde' on stage.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 9:08 AM IST
