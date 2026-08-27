Nepal Floods Update: Sonu Sood and Manisha Koirala have come forward to support victims of the devastating floods in Nepal. As the death toll keeps rising and many people are still missing, India has also sent 10 tonnes of relief materials to help with rescue operations

Actors Sonu Sood and Manisha Koirala have announced they will be helping the people affected by the destructive floods in Nepal. Rescue and relief work is in full swing across the country. Sonu Sood, who is often seen helping people during crises, posted on X to announce his support for the flood victims. He wrote, "Nepal, you are not alone. We are coming with food, shelter, and the strength to rebuild."

Manisha Koirala was born in Nepal and often speaks about her deep connection to her home country. She has also urged people to pray for those affected by this disaster. Sharing some pictures of the flood damage, she wrote, “Pray for Nepal.”

These floods have caused massive damage in several parts of Nepal. So far, at least 157 deaths have been confirmed. Around 400 people are still missing. CNN, citing a post from the Nepal Police on X, reported that foreign nationals and security personnel are among the missing.

According to Nepal's Tourism Board, around 105 of the foreign nationals who went 'missing' after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi river in Rasuwa district are from India. This information is based on initial data from tourism agencies.

A report by The Kathmandu Post says that a statement from the Nepal Prime Minister's office mentioned that hundreds of people, including 391 foreigners and 44 security personnel, are missing.

An initial assessment by The Kathmandu Post shows that three districts have suffered huge infrastructure losses. This includes 9 hydropower projects, 19 branches of commercial banks, 19 bridges, and about 40 km of roads that have been washed away.

While emergency search and rescue operations are underway, India has sent 10 tonnes of humanitarian relief. It is hoped that this will speed up the rescue efforts.

India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, posted on X, "India's humanitarian and medical assistance has reached Kathmandu. More assistance is on the way to support the relief efforts." (ANI)