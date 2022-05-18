Deepika Padukone's latest look at Cannes: Actress dons Cartier's accessory with sexy pantsuit

Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet with grace and elegance at the Cannes 2022 opening ceremony on Tuesday, May 17. The Om Shanti Om actress picked yet another stunning ensemble for the second day of the Cannes Film Festival.

She is a jury member that will select which film will win the Palme d'Or. Deepika said today that she is thrilled to represent India at the 75th Cannes Film Festival's inaugural India Pavilion.

Deepika Padukone started the event in a Sabyasachi formal that was quite summery—followed by another creation from the ace Indian designer, a striped sequin black and golden saree. That's how her programme began and concluded the day before yesterday. Today is Day 2 of the event, and the 36-year-old has gone entirely monochrome in the shade she voted for the day before. Black reappeared, dressed like a total boss chick. She made us swoon twice because of its charm.



Shaleena Nathani styled her in a pantsuit as she travelled to the launch of the Indian Pavilion. The ArdAzAei set was crafted using structural double weave silk and meticulous attention to detail. Deepika's blazer has a peplum-style fit, thanks to the flared hem. It also featured pleats, which complemented her elegant demeanour and the elegance of her press conference suit. This full-sleeved top was worn with high-waisted black slacks and was secured with metal hooks.

Deepika's ensemble was full of edgy elements. Take a look at her jewellery. There were no earrings needed; the Cartier diamond-studded neck necklace with panther faces and emerald eyes hit the proper natty chord. That was served hot.

Wait, there's more incentive to keep reading. Deepika's hair was pulled back into a bun, and her tendrils were fashioned into perfect waves. As the breeze blew through her hair, it looked lovely. It looked great with her makeup, which was equally impressive.