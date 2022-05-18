Cannes 2022: Tamannaah to R Madhavan and more left a mark on Day 1 (Pictures)

With their appearances at Cannes 2022, Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, and other celebrities have wowed everyone. Take a look at their photos here...

The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur's team at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 walked the red carpet this year in Cannes. Other popular delegates include Deepika Padukone and Pooja Hegde, R Madhavan, AR Rahman, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Tamannaah Bhatia chose to wear a black and white gown, and she looked stunning. Her fans are oohing and ahhing over her new style.

Urvashi Rautela attended the film festival as well, and she wore a white flurry gown.She captioned her pictures as, “Cannes Film Festival 2022 Dream Debut Thank you Universe.”

Jury Member Deepika Padukone attends the opening ceremony gala dinner for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals.

R Madhavan looked dapper in ace designer Manish Malhotra's attire. Sharing the post, R Madhavan wrote, "Only @manishmalhotra05 Can make an already special and memorable day even more special. Thank you for making me feel so good about myself. My confidence soared because of you guys . Thank you @manishmalhotraworld . Styled by - @priyanjalirajlaxmisingh Shoes- @dolcegabbana #RocketryAtCannes"

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a set of photos and wrote, "From representing films from India to representing India. What an honour #cannes2022 @festivaldecannes @official.anuragthakur @shekharkapur #PrasoonJoshi @vanityparty @rickykej."

Pooja Hegde is yet to walk the red carpet, but she did upload a video of herself in a black skirt and a white blouse from Cannes. Her style is simple yet stunning.

Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, and others are a part of the Indian delegation at Cannes 2022. Also Read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi, ditches Louis Vuitton