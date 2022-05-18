Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone’s retro red carpet look gets the ‘tacky’ tag from netizens

    First Published May 18, 2022, 9:16 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone wore a Sabyasachi design on the red carpet in a sequinned black and rustic copper saree that came with a strapless blouse.

    Image: Getty Images

    One of the world’s biggest film festivals, the 75th Cannes Film Festival has begun in the French Riviera. The festival kick-started on Tuesday as celebrities made their way to the red carpet in gorgeous outfits. And all eyes were glued on the red carpet when Deepika Padukone made her entry in a sequinned saree with a strapless dress that came along a plunging neckline. Deepika has marked her debut at the film festival as a jury member. On the opening day of the festival, she dressed to perfection, bringing out her desi avatar but with a hint of retro in it.

    Image: Getty Images

    Deepika Padukone wore a Sabyasachi sequinned sari in rusty copper and black. To complete her look, Deepika added a dramatic make-up that gave her a retro look.

    ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Rocketry to Dhuin, 6 Indian films that will be screened at the fest

    Image: Getty Images

    With bold thick eye make-up chunky earrings, multiple rings on the fingers, black nail paint, and a hair accessory for the puffed-styled hair, Deepika Padukone’s look were completely inspired by the retro era.

    ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela to attend festival for the poster launch of her Tamil film ‘The Legend’

    Image: Getty Images

    While she was stunned on her opening day to look for many, there were also some who found Deepika Padukone’s red carpet look ‘tacky’.

    Image: Getty Images

    Her saree may have impressed most the people but the make-up wasn’t really a hit with the fashion police. One of the users commented on Deepika Padukone’s Instagram handle saying, “You're beautiful, the look is kinda tacky.” Another user wrote: “Worst eye makeup ever! Doesn’t suit her!”

    Image: Getty Images

    There was another social media user who commented how the sequinned Sabyasachi saree is nothing that has not been seen before. “Nothing new.. same type of collection you guys are wearing from few years.. #RIP_INDIAN_BIGDESIGERS,” wrote the user.

    Image: Getty Images

    One more user on Twitter compared Deepika Padukone’s Cannes look with that in her debut film ‘Om Shanti Om’. The user said, “Ye to Om Shanti Om Mein hi better tha.”

    Image: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, the Indian delegation at Cannes Film Festival, led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, walked the red carpet in Indian attire. From AR Rahman to Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and more, all Indian stars were seen rocking the traditional attire, including Thakur, who wore a cream coloured achkan to the red carpet.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Imlie actor Ritu Chaudhry Seth these characters made her TVs favourite drb

    ‘Imlie’ actor Ritu Chaudhry Seth’s these characters made her TV’s favourite

    PM Narendra Modi on Cannes 2022 PM talks about India participation in Cannes Film Festival RBA

    'Heartening...' says PM Modi on Satyajit Ray's restored classic being shown at Cannes Festival

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi, ditches Louis Vuitton; see pictures RBA

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi, ditches Louis Vuitton; see pictures

    Shilpa Shetty trolled for her bold avatar gets compared with Poonam Pandey Urfi Javed drb

    Shilpa Shetty trolled for her bold avatar, gets compared with Poonam Pandey, Urfi Javed

    Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' fighter jet scene gets questioned by an IAF Pilot - gps

    Thalapathy Vijay's ‘Beast’ fighter jet scene gets questioned by an IAF Pilot

    Recent Stories

    World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022 Know date history significance quotes to share with everyone gcw

    World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022: Know date, history, significance & quotes to share with everyone

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai Indians-SunRisers Hyderabad: Wanted to try a few things keeping one eye on the future - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs SRH: "Wanted to try a few things keeping one eye on the future" - Rohit Sharma

    World AIDS vaccine day 2022 Here are ways to prevent yourself from getting HIV gcw

    World AIDS vaccine day 2022: Here are ways to prevent yourself from getting HIV

    IPL 2022: SRH fans demand Team India selection for Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi after win over MI snt

    IPL 2022: SRH fans demand Team India selection for Malik, Tripathi after win over MI

    footballs SerieA Paulo Dybala recalls 7 years at Juventus in moving tribute; has a special message for fans snt

    Paulo Dybala recalls 7 years at Juventus in moving tribute; has a special message for fans

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon