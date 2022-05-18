Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone’s retro red carpet look gets the ‘tacky’ tag from netizens

Deepika Padukone wore a Sabyasachi design on the red carpet in a sequinned black and rustic copper saree that came with a strapless blouse.

One of the world’s biggest film festivals, the 75th Cannes Film Festival has begun in the French Riviera. The festival kick-started on Tuesday as celebrities made their way to the red carpet in gorgeous outfits. And all eyes were glued on the red carpet when Deepika Padukone made her entry in a sequinned saree with a strapless dress that came along a plunging neckline. Deepika has marked her debut at the film festival as a jury member. On the opening day of the festival, she dressed to perfection, bringing out her desi avatar but with a hint of retro in it.

Deepika Padukone wore a Sabyasachi sequinned sari in rusty copper and black. To complete her look, Deepika added a dramatic make-up that gave her a retro look. ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Rocketry to Dhuin, 6 Indian films that will be screened at the fest

With bold thick eye make-up chunky earrings, multiple rings on the fingers, black nail paint, and a hair accessory for the puffed-styled hair, Deepika Padukone’s look were completely inspired by the retro era. ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela to attend festival for the poster launch of her Tamil film ‘The Legend’

While she was stunned on her opening day to look for many, there were also some who found Deepika Padukone’s red carpet look ‘tacky’.

Her saree may have impressed most the people but the make-up wasn’t really a hit with the fashion police. One of the users commented on Deepika Padukone’s Instagram handle saying, “You're beautiful, the look is kinda tacky.” Another user wrote: “Worst eye makeup ever! Doesn’t suit her!”

There was another social media user who commented how the sequinned Sabyasachi saree is nothing that has not been seen before. “Nothing new.. same type of collection you guys are wearing from few years.. #RIP_INDIAN_BIGDESIGERS,” wrote the user.

One more user on Twitter compared Deepika Padukone’s Cannes look with that in her debut film ‘Om Shanti Om’. The user said, “Ye to Om Shanti Om Mein hi better tha.”

