Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    "Deepika Padukone's JNU visit resulted in losses for Chhapaak," says director Meghna Gulzar

    Meghna Gulzar acknowledges the negative impact of Deepika Padukone's JNU visit on "Chhapaak." The controversy diverted attention, leading to unequivocal setbacks for the film.

    Deepika Padukone's JNU visit resulted in losses for Chhapaak;" says director Meghna Gulzar SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 5:28 PM IST

    In January 2020, Deepika Padukone's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during protests sparked a significant backlash from netizens. This move led to widespread calls for a boycott of Deepika and her newly released film "Chhapaak," which gained traction across social media platforms.

    In a recent event organized by Indian Express Adda, director Meghna Gulzar disclosed that Deepika's JNU visit had a detrimental impact on the film. Meghna expressed, "I believe this is quite evident. Yes, that decision affected the film because, despite its focus on acid attack survivors, the discourse at that time shifted away from the film's core issue to other discussions." She further emphasized that Deepika's move unquestionably resulted in losses for the film, leaving no room for doubt on this matter.

    The movie, featuring Deepika and "12th Fail" actor Vikrant Massey, failed to perform well at the box office. It centered on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Lakshmi Aggarwal.

    At the beginning of 2020, JNU experienced heightened tensions, with masked individuals unlawfully entering the Sabarmati hostel, subjecting students to harassment and physical assault using sticks and metal rods. Earlier, students were accused of chanting "anti-national" slogans, prompting a protest joined by Deepika herself. She spoke out against the violence. In "Chhapaak," Deepika portrayed the role of Lakshmi Aggarwal, and the film's narrative was based on her life.

    Shifting focus to Meghna Gulzar, she is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming film "Sam Bahadur," scheduled for December 1. Starring Vicky Kaushal as India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the film also features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in prominent roles.

    ALSO READ: Uri director Aditya Dhar wishes wife Yami Gautam on birthday; calls her 'most beautiful'

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 5:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 10: Who are Pavi Poovappa-Avinash Shetty? Say hello to latest wild card entries vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 10: Who are Pavi Poovappa-Avinash Shetty? Say hello to latest wild card entries

    Aditya Dhar wishes wife Yami Gautam on her birthday; calls her 'most beautiful' ATG

    Uri director Aditya Dhar wishes wife Yami Gautam on birthday; calls her 'most beautiful'

    MAMA Awards 2023: BTS, ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN to grace the ceremony; here's when and where to watch it SHG

    MAMA Awards 2023: BTS, ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN to grace the ceremony; here's when and where to watch it

    Annapoorani trailer OUT: Nayanthara starrer reveals culinary drama; Read more ATG

    Annapoorani trailer OUT: Nayanthara starrer reveals culinary drama; Read more

    Maharani: Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko starrer success teaser out rkn

    Maharani: Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko starrer success teaser out

    Recent Stories

    IND vs AUS 2023: Pat Cummins addresses Australia's struggles in T20Is against India osf

    IND vs AUS 2023: Pat Cummins addresses Australia's struggles in T20Is against India

    South Africa mining accident sees 11 dead, 75 injured as Impala Platinum stops work to mourn avv

    South Africa mining accident sees 11 dead, 75 injured as Impala Platinum stops work to mourn

    7 ways to improve communication skills RBA EAI

    7 ways to improve communication skills

    Silkyara tunnel rescue: 41 trapped workers expected to exit tunnel in 3-4 hours, confirms NDMA AJR

    Silkyara tunnel rescue: 41 trapped workers expected to exit tunnel in 3-4 hours, confirms NDMA (WATCH)

    SWR announces special train service between Hubballi and Kottayam stations vkp

    SWR announces special train service between Hubballi and Kottayam stations

    Recent Videos

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon