Uri director Aditya Dhar wishes wife Yami Gautam on birthday; calls her 'most beautiful'

Director Aditya Dhar celebrates wife Yami Gautam's birthday with heartfelt Instagram post, sharing unseen pictures. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021 after the success of 'URI,' continues their professional collaboration

Celebrating the birthday of his wife, actress Yami Gautam, director Aditya Dhar took to Instagram to extend heartfelt wishes and share glimpses of the special day. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, has been inseparable since their collaboration on the critically acclaimed and commercially successful film "URI."

Aditya's Instagram post featured a variety of unseen pictures, showcasing different facets of Yami's life. The collection included a sweet snapshot of the couple, a candid moment of Yami at the gym, a beautiful still from their wedding, and several other pictures capturing the essence of the talented actress. Aditya expressed his love for Yami in the caption, writing, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world! Love you to the moon and beyond!"

Yami Gautam, known for successfully transitioning from television to film, has been making waves in the industry. Her collaboration with Aditya in "URI" marked a significant milestone in her career, both professionally and personally. The film, an action thriller co-starring Vicky Kaushal, received widespread acclaim.

ALSO READ: Animal FIRST Review OUT (spoiler-free): Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film has sexual violence and gore; read more

In her recent projects, Yami was seen in the comedy-drama "OMG 2" alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, where she portrayed the role of a lawyer. The film was not only well-received critically but also turned out to be a major commercial success.

Excitingly, Yami and Aditya are set to collaborate again on an upcoming project. Yami, sharing the news on her Instagram, expressed gratitude towards the entire team, production crew, and the locals in Kashmir where the film was shot. She wrapped up filming by taking blessings at the divine Mata Kheer Bhawani in Tulmulla. The actress is eager to share this significant film with the audience, promising an announcement soon.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene in 'Tiger 3'; here's what he said