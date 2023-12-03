'The Boys' season 4 teaser: Karl Urban, Antony Starr prepare the audience for heated battle

'The Boys' season 4 teaser: The plot opens up in July 2022, following the thrilling climax of Season 3, promising difficult times for Butcher and his gang.

The boys have returned! The teaser for Amazon Prime Video's long-awaited superhero story, 'The Boys', has piqued the interest of audiences worldwide. Prepare for a heated battle between opponents Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the fearsome Homelander (Antony Starr). 'The Boys' will be back in action in 2024, ready to thrill audiences! The third season ended with a suspenseful twist in July 2022, indicating difficult times for Butcher and his gang.

The preview for the next season depicts a world divided between those who adore Homelander and his gang and others who wish to oppose them. Next, people with more interesting superpowers will also enter the fantasy world in the next season. Truth Bomb, a new superhero, was featured in the teaser. The preview was shared on social media with the caption, "Let's light this candle. Season 4 will premiere in 2024."

The teaser

'The Boys 4' plot

The plot opens up in July 2022, following the thrilling climax of Season 3, promising difficult times for Butcher and his gang. Victory comes at a high cost for the squad in the finale, which saw Butcher and his protégé Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) successfully repel Homelander's attack with the unexpected assistance of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott). To make matters worse, a new threat emerges when Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), a reluctant supporter of Homelander, is appointed presidential candidate Robert Singer's running mate.

Expectations from Season 4

According to previous reports, the new season takes place around a month after the events of Gen V. Gen V is a television series that spans the third and fourth seasons. The creators emphasize, however, that while watching Gen V before 'The Boys' Season 4 is not required, it is highly encouraged. Season 4's events will pave the way for Gen V Season 2.