    Sara Ali Khan looks elegant as she drops pictures from Sharmin Segal’s wedding reception

    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared pictures from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal's wedding reception.

    article_image1

    Actress Sara Ali Khan is well-known for her distinctive dress sense, and she never fails to turn heads. 

    article_image2

    Speaking of glitz and beauty, the actress looked regal and lovely at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal's wedding reception.

    article_image3

    On for occasion, Sara dressed up for the celebration in a stunning Anarkali ensemble in shades of blue and gold. 

    article_image4

    Her style was completed by well-defined eyes, pink lip color, and dramatic earrings. She posed flawlessly, leaving her wavy hair loose.

    article_image5

    The purple outfit was designed by renowned couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She captioned the pictures dedicated to friendship. 

    article_image6

    Sara Ali Khan is set to feature in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film, Metro In Dino, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. 

