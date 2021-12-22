  • Facebook
    Death on the Nile Trailer: Ali Fazal makes his Appearance in Gal Gadot's murder mystery (Watch)

    Kenneth Branagh's character Hercule Poirot sees everyone on the boat as suspects in this murder mystery. Ali Fazal makes a mini Appearance that if you blink-you will-miss

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 12:12 PM IST
    Hollywood film Death on the Nile's trailer, directed by Kenneth Branagh is finally out after several delays. The Agatha Christie adaptation film poster and trailer was unveiled by 20th Century Studios a few hours ago. The film will release in theatres on February 11, 2022. Death on the Nile features big stars like Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. This is Kenneth Branagh’s second Christie adaptation, following the box office success of Murder on the Orient Express, which was released in 2017.

    Kenneth Branagh played the role of detective Hercule Poirot in the movie Death on the Nile. Hercule Poirot finds himself in the middle of another murder investigation at a fantastic location on a cruise across the river Nile in Egypt.

    The first trailer of the film was all about Gal Gadot and her character but the new one is focused on other members. The story revolves around a perfect couple's who is on honeymoon aboard a cruise on the Nile river, going haywire after a murder takes place on the ship. 

    Also Read: Yearender 2021: Kim, Kanye West to Aamir Khan, Kiran to Samantha, Naga Chaitanya 10 celebrity breakups

    The film has fantastic locations like desert vistas to majestic Giza pyramid to the Nile river. The movie follows Hercule Poirot's search for the murderer as Gal Gadot's character explains that she's not safe and doesn't trust anyone travelling on the cruise. In the news poster and the trailer, we can spot Ali Fazal, who plays one of the suspects. Fazal, who has appeared in Hollywood films such as Furious 7 and Victoria & Abdul, makes a couple of brief impressions in the trailer. 

     Also Read: Year-ender 2021: Aryan Khan drug case to Raj Kundra’s arrest, Bollywood controversies that shook 2021

