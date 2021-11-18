  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye to Samantha, Naga Chaitanya to Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao: 7 celebrity breakups of 2021

    First Published Nov 18, 2021, 7:17 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya to Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and more here is a list of top heartbreaking breakups that happened in 2021.
     

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye to Samantha, Naga Chaitanya to Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao: 7 celebrity breakups of 2021 RCB

    Today, we learned that pop singer Camila Cabello and her boyfriend, singer Shawn Mendes have broke-up. Their fans have been heartbroken ever since the couple broke the news on social media. The ex-couple had been in a relationship for more than a year. Both have given a blockbuster song ‘Senorita’ during the time they were dating. The reason for their separation is still unknown.
     

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye to Samantha, Naga Chaitanya to Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao: 7 celebrity breakups of 2021 RCB

    Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are the most recent celebrity couple to break up this year, so let us look at a few other celebrity breakups that shocked in 2021.

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye to Samantha, Naga Chaitanya to Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao: 7 celebrity breakups of 2021 RCB

    Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper/singer Kanye West ended their marriage of seven years, the ex-couple sharing custody of their four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.
     

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye to Samantha, Naga Chaitanya to Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao: 7 celebrity breakups of 2021 RCB

    The Family Man 2 star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her actor husband Naga Chaitanya finished their love story with their decision to split. They had a fairytale wedding in Goa fou years back.
     

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye to Samantha, Naga Chaitanya to Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao: 7 celebrity breakups of 2021 RCB

    Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao announced their divorce after being married for 15 long-years. 
     

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye to Samantha, Naga Chaitanya to Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao: 7 celebrity breakups of 2021 RCB

    Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik chose to end their six-year-long relationship after Malik's alleged violent argument with Yolanda (Gigi's mother). The ex-couple also has a baby named Khai Hadid Malik.
     

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye to Samantha, Naga Chaitanya to Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao: 7 celebrity breakups of 2021 RCB

    Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially going their separate ways. And called off their engagement after dating for around two years. 

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye to Samantha, Naga Chaitanya to Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao: 7 celebrity breakups of 2021 RCB

    TV star Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal announced their divorce this year. Nisha, who is also a TV actress, alleged Karan of domestic abuse and an extramarital affair. 
     

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye to Samantha, Naga Chaitanya to Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao: 7 celebrity breakups of 2021 RCB

    Co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates and Melinda announced their divorce to end their 27-year-long marriage. Also Read: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes’ 'romantic relationship' comes to an end; read details

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Katrina Kaif handsome bodyguard Deepak Singh his salary will make you envy RCB

    Meet Katrina Kaif’s handsome bodyguard Deepak Singh; his salary will make you envy

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan marriage: When is the wedding? Here's what actress' astrology said RCB

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan marriage: When is the wedding? Here's what actress' astrology said

    Rajkummar Rao wife Patralekhaa shows off her Sabyasachi mangalsutra worth more than iPhone 13 Pro Max RCB

    Rajkummar Rao’s wife Patralekhaa shows off her Sabyasachi mangalsutra worth more than iPhone 13 Pro Max

    Kourtney Kardashian buys fiance Travis Barker gift worth $250,000 THIS is what she gifted drb

    Kourtney Kardashian buys fiancé Travis Barker gift worth $205,000; THIS is what she gifted

    Nayanthara Birthday The multi-talented actress turns 37 read interesting facts about her drb

    Nayanthara's Birthday: The multi-talented actress turns 37; read interesting facts about her

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Chaudhary in trouble; Lucknow court issues arrest warrant against dancer

    Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Chaudhary in trouble; Lucknow court issues arrest warrant against dancer

    Cuteness alert: Salman Khan feeds bananas to monkeys along with his niece Ayat - gps

    Cuteness alert: Salman Khan feeds bananas to monkeys along with his niece Ayat

    Child Pornography CBI unearths WhatsApp group with 5000 members from 100 nations

    Child Pornography: CBI unearths social media groups with 5000 members from 100 nations

    WWE fan Venkatesh Iyer makes a unique request to The Deadman Undertaker

    WWE fan Venkatesh Iyer makes a unique request to The 'Deadman' Undertaker; details here

    Nimbus Runs on DeFi: How This is Trustworthy, Nimbus Has Captured the DeFi Momentum

    Nimbus Runs on DeFi: How This is Trustworthy, Nimbus Has Captured the DeFi Momentum

    Recent Videos

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF RCB

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    Video Icon
    US designates Pakistan China Iran Myanmar North Korea Russia Saudi Arabia as nations of particular concern for religious freedom violation

    US designates Pakistan, China as nations of particular concern for religious freedom violation

    Video Icon
    The UAV swarm that will redefine India's future wars

    The UAV swarm that will redefine India's future wars (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    US Capitol rioter jacob chansley QAnon Shaman sentenced to 41 months in prison

    US Capitol rioter 'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to 41 months in prison

    Video Icon
    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon