Kim Kardashian, Kanye to Samantha, Naga Chaitanya to Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao: 7 celebrity breakups of 2021

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya to Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and more here is a list of top heartbreaking breakups that happened in 2021.



Today, we learned that pop singer Camila Cabello and her boyfriend, singer Shawn Mendes have broke-up. Their fans have been heartbroken ever since the couple broke the news on social media. The ex-couple had been in a relationship for more than a year. Both have given a blockbuster song ‘Senorita’ during the time they were dating. The reason for their separation is still unknown.



Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are the most recent celebrity couple to break up this year, so let us look at a few other celebrity breakups that shocked in 2021.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper/singer Kanye West ended their marriage of seven years, the ex-couple sharing custody of their four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.



The Family Man 2 star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her actor husband Naga Chaitanya finished their love story with their decision to split. They had a fairytale wedding in Goa fou years back.



Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao announced their divorce after being married for 15 long-years.



Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik chose to end their six-year-long relationship after Malik's alleged violent argument with Yolanda (Gigi's mother). The ex-couple also has a baby named Khai Hadid Malik.



Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially going their separate ways. And called off their engagement after dating for around two years.

TV star Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal announced their divorce this year. Nisha, who is also a TV actress, alleged Karan of domestic abuse and an extramarital affair.

