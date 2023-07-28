DD Returns movie review: Is Santhanam's latest film HOT or FLOP? To know read THIS

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DD Returns Twitter Review: Santhanam's star stands out among today's films (July 28, 2023). This movie is anticipated to be a massive comeback for the actor after many shots as a Hero.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 8:07 AM IST

    Actor Santhanam has established himself as a renowned comedian by making his admirers laugh for years with his distinct comic abilities. He is now acting as a hero and selecting stories accordingly. Fans responded positively to his playing roles in Dilluku Dhuddu 1, 2, Inimey Ippadithan, and A1. Santhanam played the hero in several films, becoming one of the most prominent actors with a large fan base.

    Last year's flicks, Gulugulu and Agent Kannayiram, in which he acted, did not receive the desired response. As a result, Santhanam has resurrected his hit horror comedy.

    Santhanam plays the hero in the forthcoming film DD Returns, directed by Prem Anand. Surabhi co-starred with actor Santhanam in the film, which is based on a horror narrative unlike anything else seen in Tamil cinema to date. Redin Kingsley, Maran, Pradeep Rawat, Masoom Shankar, Pepsi Vijayan, Mottai Rajendran, Muneesh Kanth, Deena, Vipin, Thangadurai, Deepa, Saithai Sethu, and Manasi also appear in the film.

    Deepak Kumar Pathi directed the film, which C Ramesh Kumar produced on behalf of RK Entertainment. Srikanth edited it. OFRO, a well-known independent record composer, composed the music for the film. Sandy worked on the film as a choreographer. Previously, the film's trailer and songs were published, creating considerable anticipation among fans and receiving a positive response.

    Last night, a special media debut was planned. Everyone who saw the movie laughed and expressed their excitement on Twitter. Check out this amazing compilation of Twitter reviews for DD Returns:

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 8:09 AM IST
