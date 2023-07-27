Entertainment

Kaalkoot series: 5 Reasons Why You Must Binge-Watch This Cop Drama

Even though 'Kaalkoot has all the standard components of this genre, Sumit Saxena manages to execute the job of tying up the loose ends in this crime series.

Image credits: Instagram

Varma Is Back With A Bang

Some strong performances serve as the story's engine. The departure of Varma from the role of a dark or ambiguous figure is a welcome one. 

Image credits: Instagram

Interpersonal Interactions

The interpersonal interactions, especially those between fellow policemen and officers, are skillfully handled by director Sumit Saxena.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Shweta Tripathi Sharma's Strong Performance

As the victim of an acid attack, Shweta Tripathi Sharma delivers a genuine performance. She barely has enugh screen presence but mostly communicates on screen through her eyes,

Image credits: Instagram

Ravi's Storyline

The most captivating storyline is Ravi's. It's noteworthy how he changed from a reluctant cop to an astute investigator.

Image credits: Instagram

Pandora's Box

The web series addresses issues such as gender biases, toxic masculinity, and societal expectations that hinder the pursuit of justice.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One