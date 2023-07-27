Kaalkoot series: 5 Reasons Why You Must Binge-Watch This Cop Drama

Entertainment
Even though 'Kaalkoot has all the standard components of this genre, Sumit Saxena manages to execute the job of tying up the loose ends in this crime series.
Some strong performances serve as the story's engine. The departure of Varma from the role of a dark or ambiguous figure is a welcome one.
The interpersonal interactions, especially those between fellow policemen and officers, are skillfully handled by director Sumit Saxena.
As the victim of an acid attack, Shweta Tripathi Sharma delivers a genuine performance. She barely has enugh screen presence but mostly communicates on screen through her eyes,
The most captivating storyline is Ravi's. It's noteworthy how he changed from a reluctant cop to an astute investigator.
The web series addresses issues such as gender biases, toxic masculinity, and societal expectations that hinder the pursuit of justice.