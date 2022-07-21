Darlings: Preggers Alia Bhatt glows in a floral dress, poses with Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pregnant Alia Bhatt was seen while promoting Darlings, showing off her baby belly in a lovely attire and glowing with pregnancy.

    The most memorable time in Alia Bhatt's life is right now. The actress from Student of the Year is presently expecting her first kid, and her fans are over the moon. She married her longtime partner, actor Ranbir Kapoor, on April 14 of this year. The actress has been quite busy filming and marketing her back-to-back movies. Now that Alia has begun promoting her forthcoming film, Darlings, a photo of the expecting mother can be seen glowing while promoting her image is doing the rounds on social media.

    Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah, Alia's Darlings co-stars, can be seen standing for the photo together. The group appeared to be beaming broadly as they posed for the camera.

    Also Read: Liger Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda slays with Ramya Krishnan, Ananya Panday

    The actress from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is wearing a flowery dress by ZiMMERMAN, and Alia's pregnancy glow is obvious. Shefali looked lovely in a yellow maxi dress, but Vijay looked sharp in casual attire. Along with Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhatt also makes his producing debut with the movie, which also stars Roshan Mathew.

    Jasmeet K Reen makes his directing debut with Darlings. Darlings, a quirky dark comedy based in Mumbai, will follow the lives of a mother-daughter connection. Veteran poet Gulzar wrote the rhymes for the movie, and filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj wrote the music. Darlings is another movie that Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment are co-producing. On August 5, it will be available on Netflix.

    Also Read: Box Office Report: Will Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Hit: The First Case’ cross Rs 10 crores?

    Aside from Darlings, Alia is presently waiting for the premiere of Brahmastra, a movie in which she co-stars with Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. She also has Jee Le Zara and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. With Heart Of Stone, Alia will also make her Hollywood debut.

