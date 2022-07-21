Liger Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda slays with Ramya Krishnan, Ananya Panday

The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited film ‘Liger’ was released on Thursday. The thriller drama shows action-packed sequences of the actor that will leave you impressed.

Image: Stills from the trailer

The wait for all the Vijay Deverakonda fans is finally over as the first trailer of his Bollywood debut film ‘Liger’ is out! If you have been wondering why his character is called ‘crossbreed’, then the trailer would have an answer to it. Starring Ananya Panday as the female protagonist, Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan as Vijay’s mother in the movie. It is the badass mom Ramya who introduces Vikay aka ‘Liger’ as his son in the trailer and explains why is he called by that name. Liger literally means the crossbreed of a lion and tiger. To watch the trailer, click here

Image: Stills from the trailer

The highlight of the film obviously revolves around the high-voltage action-packed sequences of Vijay Deverakonda, and not to forget his physique that will surely make his female fans go berserk over him. But it is also Ramya’s strong screen presence that will win hearts. ALSO READ: Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda? Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor drop hints

Image: Stills from the trailer

Ramya Krishnan’s glimpses in the Liger trailer remind one of her Baahubali days. She comes off as this badass mother who is proud of his son and backs him like a fighter herself. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: After Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan wants to date Vijay Deverakonda; watch

Image: Stills from the trailer

In the movie, Vijay Deverakonda essays the character of an MMA fighter. The trailer has shown multiple fight scenes that feature Vijay as an action hero. While his body and fight sequences show him as a tough fighter, a softer side of his is also shown where he is seen struggling with his speech which makes people look down upon him

Image: Stills from the trailer