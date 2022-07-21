Liger Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda slays with Ramya Krishnan, Ananya Panday
The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited film ‘Liger’ was released on Thursday. The thriller drama shows action-packed sequences of the actor that will leave you impressed.
The wait for all the Vijay Deverakonda fans is finally over as the first trailer of his Bollywood debut film ‘Liger’ is out! If you have been wondering why his character is called ‘crossbreed’, then the trailer would have an answer to it. Starring Ananya Panday as the female protagonist, Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan as Vijay’s mother in the movie. It is the badass mom Ramya who introduces Vikay aka ‘Liger’ as his son in the trailer and explains why is he called by that name. Liger literally means the crossbreed of a lion and tiger.
The highlight of the film obviously revolves around the high-voltage action-packed sequences of Vijay Deverakonda, and not to forget his physique that will surely make his female fans go berserk over him. But it is also Ramya’s strong screen presence that will win hearts.
Ramya Krishnan’s glimpses in the Liger trailer remind one of her Baahubali days. She comes off as this badass mother who is proud of his son and backs him like a fighter herself.
In the movie, Vijay Deverakonda essays the character of an MMA fighter. The trailer has shown multiple fight scenes that feature Vijay as an action hero. While his body and fight sequences show him as a tough fighter, a softer side of his is also shown where he is seen struggling with his speech which makes people look down upon him
Ananya Panday plays the love interest of Vijay Deverakonda in the movie. However, going by trailer, it is Vijay who steals the show with his screen presence. Another highlight of the trailer is when Mike Tyson makes a cameo appearance and throws a fight challenge at Vijay.
Liger, helmed by Puri Jagannadh, is being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film will hit the theatres on August 25.