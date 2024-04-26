Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Your vote is your voice!': PM Modi urges all to participate in record numbers

The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections will see 89 seats across 13 states going to polls. All eyes will be on the high-profile seats of Wayanad and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala as well as Mathura and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

In the second phase of voting for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, 89 seats across 13 states and Union Territories will go to polls today, April 26. PM Modi on Friday urged citizens in constituencies voting today in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections to participate in record numbers, emphasising that a high voter turnout strengthens democracy.

Taking to X (Formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi said: "Urging everyone in constituencies voting today, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to participate in record numbers. A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy. I especially urge our young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers. Your vote is your voice!"

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Key seats

All 20 seats in Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats in each of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 7 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats in each of Assam and Bihar, 3 seats in each of Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir will be up for grabs in the general election's second round of voting.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Key candidates

Among the prominent candidates are Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad, Kerala), BJP’s Tejasvi Surya (Bangalore South, Karnataka), Hema Malini and Arun Govil (Both from Uttar Pradesh), Om Birla (Kota, Rajasthan), Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh (Bangalore Rural, Karnataka), former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (Mandya, Karnataka). In addition to the above candidates entering the poll fray, a close contest is likely to be witnessed in Thiruvananthapuram between Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

The first phase of the Lok Sabha polls had covered 102 seats spread across 21 states, with the Election Commission recording a voter turnout of around 64%.