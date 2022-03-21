Daddy Yankee declares his retirement; announces it with farewell tour of new ‘Legendaddy’ album

Daddy Yankee, who introduced the world to reggaetón, will begin his world tour in August and conclude it by December. Tickets to his farewell tour will be up for sale from March 25.

The reggaeton fans were taken by surprise when Daddy Yankee declared his retirement from music, following an announcement of his farewell world tour, ‘Legendaddy’. Born Raymond Ayala, Daddy Yankee’s career blasted with the 2004’s superhit song ‘Gasolina’. With that song, he introduced the world to a new genre of Latin music, only to become a global sensation.

Daddy Yankee’s ‘Legendaddy’ is the first album of his that will be released after a period of 10 years, and at the same time, will mark his world tour. The singer had hinted at his retirement in 2021 and farewell world tour during an interview at Billboard’s Latin Music Week. However, the official announcement came in on Sunday, March 20 (Monday early morning as per IST).

In a press release that Daddy Yankee issued on Sunday, he said, “Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour."

"I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album Legendaddy. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album,” said Daddy Yankee while speaking of his upcoming world tour.

His La Última Vuelta World Tour, will kick-off on August 10 from Portland, Oregon and will continue till the end of this year in December. The tickets for the world tour will be up for a pre-sale from March 25, along with a general public sale that will be up from March 30. All the dates for his world tour have been made available on his official website.

Through his long career, Daddy Yankee has had at least six No. 1s on the Top Latin Albums chart. His 2004’s Barrio Fino album was the first to hit the No 1 spot on the chart. So far, Daddy Yankee has seen at least 76 entries on Latin Airplay and a total of 86 on Hot Latin Songs. His list of superhit songs that made it to the top charts includes the record-shattering ‘Despacito’ alongside Luis Fonsi.