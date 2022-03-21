Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daddy Yankee declares his retirement; announces it with farewell tour of new ‘Legendaddy’ album

    Daddy Yankee, who introduced the world to reggaetón, will begin his world tour in August and conclude it by December. Tickets to his farewell tour will be up for sale from March 25.

    Daddy Yankee declares his retirement announces it with farewell tour of new Legendaddy album drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 21, 2022, 8:21 AM IST

    The reggaeton fans were taken by surprise when Daddy Yankee declared his retirement from music, following an announcement of his farewell world tour, ‘Legendaddy’. Born Raymond Ayala, Daddy Yankee’s career blasted with the 2004’s superhit song ‘Gasolina’. With that song, he introduced the world to a new genre of Latin music, only to become a global sensation.

    Daddy Yankee’s ‘Legendaddy’ is the first album of his that will be released after a period of 10 years, and at the same time, will mark his world tour. The singer had hinted at his retirement in 2021 and farewell world tour during an interview at Billboard’s Latin Music Week. However, the official announcement came in on Sunday, March 20 (Monday early morning as per IST).

    In a press release that Daddy Yankee issued on Sunday, he said, “Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour."

    ALSO READ: Snoop Dogg acquires Death Row Records, label that launched his career

    "I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album Legendaddy. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album,” said Daddy Yankee while speaking of his upcoming world tour.

    His La Última Vuelta World Tour, will kick-off on August 10 from Portland, Oregon and will continue till the end of this year in December. The tickets for the world tour will be up for a pre-sale from March 25, along with a general public sale that will be up from March 30. All the dates for his world tour have been made available on his official website.

    ALSO READ: Kanye West’s online posts cost him performance at Grammy Awards 2022; gets barred

    Through his long career, Daddy Yankee has had at least six No. 1s on the Top Latin Albums chart. His 2004’s Barrio Fino album was the first to hit the No 1 spot on the chart. So far, Daddy Yankee has seen at least 76 entries on Latin Airplay and a total of 86 on Hot Latin Songs. His list of superhit songs that made it to the top charts includes the record-shattering ‘Despacito’ alongside Luis Fonsi.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2022, 8:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    These 5 videos of Mahesh Babu daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni prove she is a star already drb

    These 5 videos of Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni prove she’s a star already

    kpop Watch BTS Jin Suga and Jungkook try to ignore V here is why

    Watch: BTS’s Jin, Suga and Jungkook try to ignore V; here is why

    Priyanka Chopra's Rolls-Royce Ghost is now owned by Bengaluru entrepreneur RCB

    Priyanka Chopra's Rolls-Royce Ghost is now owned by Bengaluru entrepreneur

    BTS Jin in hospital, undergoes surgery; fans wish him speedy recovery RCB

    BTS: Jin in hospital, undergoes surgery; fans wish him speedy recovery

    All is not well with Prabhas; Radhe Shyam star in Barcelona, undergoes a surgery RCB

    All is not well with Prabhas; Radhe Shyam star in Barcelona, undergoes a surgery

    Recent Stories

    7 drool-worthy pics of singer Maren Morris including her topless Playboy photoshoot check out drb

    7 drool-worthy pics of singer Maren Morris, including her topless Playboy photoshoot; check out

    Kim Kardashian oozes hotness in silver bra in Miami with sister Khloe Kardashian drb

    Kim Kardashian oozes hotness in silver bra in Miami with sister Khloe Kardashian

    football ISL 2022: Hyderabad FC clinch maiden trophy after beating Kerala Blasters in penalty shootout snt

    Hyderabad FC clinch maiden ISL trophy after beating Kerala Blasters in penalty shootout

    Pakistan vs Australia Shoaib Akhtar shares emotional post as Test cricket returns to Lahore 13 years later snt

    Shoaib Akhtar shares emotional post as Test cricket returns to Lahore 13 years later

    football Are Man United fans ready for Old Trafford rebuild that could cost 1.5 billion pounds snt

    Are Man United fans ready for Old Trafford rebuild that could cost 1.5 bn pounds?

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22 Final Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team admits Hyderabad FC's coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team, admits Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts - ycb

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts

    Video Icon
    Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK RCB

    Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

    Video Icon
    Horrific accident claims several college students' lives in Karnataka-dnm

    Horrific accident claims 8 college students’ lives in Karnataka

    Video Icon