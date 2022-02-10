  • Facebook
    Snoop Dogg acquires Death Row Records, label that launched his career

    The label that launched the career of the rapper-mogul Snoop Dog, has now been acquired by him from MNRK Music Group.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 9:46 AM IST
    Years ago, Death Row Records, the famous music label, gave the world one of its finest rappers, Snoop Dogg. The label had launched him and his stellar career. Decades later, things have turned so drastically for Snoop Dogg, bringing him so much luck and fame, that he acquired the popular record label that had launched his career.

    MNRK Music Group held the record label Death Row Records. The private equity fund of this music group was managed by Blackstone. The investment firm made a big announcement on Wednesday, confirming that Snoop Dogg has acquired Death Row Records from MNRK Music Group and has become the new (and proud of course) owner of the record label. The terms and conditions of the deal were, however, not disclosed by the firm.

    Speaking about his acquisition of the label that launched his career, the rapper-mogul said that he is very excited about the deal. “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value," Snoop Dogg said in his statement. The 50-year-old rapper further said, "It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me."

    Death Row Records was founded by Dr Dre, Suge Knight, The DOC and Dick Griffey in the year 1992. Snoop Dogg’s career became successful while he was on board with Death Row Records.

    As per Blackstone’s senior managing director, David Kestenbaum, the company is happy about Snoop Dogg’s acquisition.  "We are excited to put the Death Row Records brand back in the hands of a legend like Snoop Dogg. We wish him success in the years ahead as the brand moves forward under his leadership and vision," said the senior managing director. Death Row Records have given many chartbuster songs including Snoop Dogg’s album ‘Doggystyle’ and  Dre's first solo album ‘The Chronic’.

