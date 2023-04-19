Mumbai cops book Actor Sahil Khan for extortion and threatening woman

Sahil Khan got booked under sections 500, 501, 509, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at Oshiwara police station. Scroll down to know more. The actor has got his name in the headline for the wrong reasons this time.

Bollywood actor Sahil Khan has landed himself in huge legal trouble. An FIR got filed against Khan for allegedly threatening to kill and give out demeaning posts on social media against a woman.

The actor has got booked under sections 500, 501, 509, 504, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. He has got accused of extortion. More details about the case are not yet out so far.

It is not the first time Sahil Khan has landed himself in legal trouble. In September 2021, he was booked for harassing and instigating model and fitness trainer Manoj Patil to attempt to commit suicide. Besides this, Khan got involved in a gym fight with Bollywood actress Sana Khan's ex-boyfriend, Ismail Khan, in 2014.

In January this year, a couple in Mumbai got booked for forgery and conspiracy against Sahil Khan. Back then, the former Mr. India contest winner claimed that the accused couple, Soniya Ahmed (30) and Karankumar Dheer (34), purchased protein supplements worth Rs 52,000 from his store in Oshiwara but defaulted on the payment. Not just this, but Khan had also alleged that the couple posted photoshopped indecent photos of him on social media.

Sahil Khan rose to fame with the 2001 movie Style. Besides Khan, the film also starred Sharman Joshi, Riya Sen, Shilpi Sharma, and Rajkumar Kanojia. Apart from Style, Sahil Khan also featured in a number of other movies like Xcuse Me (2003), Yehi Hai Zindagi (2005), and Double Cross-Ek Dhoka (2005).

