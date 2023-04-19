Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai cops book Actor Sahil Khan for extortion and threatening woman

    Sahil Khan got booked under sections 500, 501, 509, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at Oshiwara police station. Scroll down to know more. The actor has got his name in the headline for the wrong reasons this time.

    Mumbai cops book Actor Sahil Khan for extortion and threatening woman vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 9:18 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Sahil Khan has landed himself in huge legal trouble. An FIR got filed against Khan for allegedly threatening to kill and give out demeaning posts on social media against a woman. 

    The actor has got booked under sections 500, 501, 509, 504, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. He has got accused of extortion. More details about the case are not yet out so far.

    ALSO READ: Debina Bonnerjee birthday bash: Ankita Lokhande, Siddharth Nigam, and others up style element at party

    It is not the first time Sahil Khan has landed himself in legal trouble. In September 2021, he was booked for harassing and instigating model and fitness trainer Manoj Patil to attempt to commit suicide. Besides this, Khan got involved in a gym fight with Bollywood actress Sana Khan's ex-boyfriend, Ismail Khan, in 2014.

    In January this year, a couple in Mumbai got booked for forgery and conspiracy against Sahil Khan. Back then, the former Mr. India contest winner claimed that the accused couple, Soniya Ahmed (30) and Karankumar Dheer (34), purchased protein supplements worth Rs 52,000 from his store in Oshiwara but defaulted on the payment. Not just this, but Khan had also alleged that the couple posted photoshopped indecent photos of him on social media.

    Sahil Khan rose to fame with the 2001 movie Style. Besides Khan, the film also starred Sharman Joshi, Riya Sen, Shilpi Sharma, and Rajkumar Kanojia. Apart from Style, Sahil Khan also featured in a number of other movies like Xcuse Me (2003), Yehi Hai Zindagi (2005), and Double Cross-Ek Dhoka (2005).

    ALSO READ: Namrata Malla RACY Photos: Bhojpuri actress looks irresistible in black and white printed BOLD bikini

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 9:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rani Mukerji: Pamela Chopra's influence in Yash Chopra's life drove him to write beautiful parts for women ADC

    Rani Mukerji: Pamela Chopra's influence in Yash Chopra's life drove him to write beautiful parts for women

    Yo Yo Honey Singh in PROBLEM: Rapper accused of assaulting, kidnapping man- report RBA

    Yo Yo Honey Singh in PROBLEM: Rapper accused of assaulting, kidnapping man- report

    Pamela Chopra and Yash Chopra's love story: Here are intriguing facts the couple shared in past vma

    Pamela Chopra and Yash Chopra's love story: Here are intriguing facts the couple shared in past

    Yash Chopra's wife and Aditya Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra passes away at 85, read more

    Yash Chopra's wife and Aditya Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra passes away at 74

    Ahead of Ponniyin Selvan 2 release, Mani Ratnam comments on Bollywood, read more ADC

    Ahead of Ponniyin Selvan 2 release, Mani Ratnam comments on Bollywood, read more

    Recent Stories

    Google Pixel Fold company first foldable phone may launch in June likely to cost USD 1700 report gcw

    Google Pixel Fold, company's first foldable phone, may launch in June

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad? anr

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad?

    football Lionel Messi Barcelona return: Javier Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG Paris Saint-Germain star?-ayh

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG star?

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight AJR

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon