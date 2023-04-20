Illeana D'Cruz reacts to netizen when asked about her 'virginity'; here's what she said

Ileana D'Cruz confirmed her pregnancy on social media lately. She is expecting her first child. The actress was quizzed about her 'virginity' in 2019.

When Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz recently revealed her pregnancy on social media, it caught everyone off guard. Ileana's pregnancy announcement stunned netizens since the actress concealed the name of her baby's father.

The actress made a big announcement on her Instagram account. She posted a monochromatic photo of a onesie and a customised necklace with the initials "MAMA" on it. While her fans and well-wishers showered her with love and congrats in the comments section, some people were curious about the baby's paternity.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja finds Urvashi Rautela the 'sexiest' Bollywood actress? Know more

One user wrote, “Are you married? Who is the father?" Another one commented, “Father kaun?" A third user said, “Can you please share the details?"

Ileana, on the other hand, seemed unconcerned by the commotion around her pregnancy. Ileana has been relatively silent regarding her personal life.

In 2019, Ileana conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, when a user asked about her “virginity". And, Ileana had the most savage reply. When the user asked her, “Man… When did you lose your virginity?” The actress responded, “Wow. Nosy, much? What would your mother say? Tsk tsk (sic)."

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill allegedly caught while stalking Salman Khan from 'fake' Instagram account

Notably, Ileana D'Cruz was formerly involved with Andrew Kneebone. Even though it was unclear if the two were married or not, the actress referred to Kneebone as "best hubby ever" in an Instagram post.

In 2019, she ended her relationship with him. She spoke to a media house about her break-up with Kneebone months later. “I don’t get upset. When you are going through a situation like this, you understand the value of your family and friends. It’s the same that happened for me. I had my family and closest friends supporting me right through it," she said.

According to recent reports, Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel. Karan Johar appeared to confirm their connection on an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7.



