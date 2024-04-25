'Heeramandi' review: Genelia Deshmukh applauds Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series, calls it ‘Truly Special’

On Wednesday, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali hosted a big premiere, which was attended by various stars including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, and Genelia Deshmukh. Genelia was one of the first to leave a review of 'Heeramandi'.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated series, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', is slated to premiere on Netflix on May 01, and it appears like it will live up to all expectations. The series takes place in pre-Independence, British-ruled India, and pits the protagonists against an elite house of courtesans. 'Heeramandi' boasts an impressive star cast. This list contains Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, and Shekhar Suman all play key roles in the series.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' premiere

Genelia Deshmukh's review

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'

The trailer of 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' was out earlier this month, transporting spectators to a time when courtesans ruled as queens. The series explores the cultural realities of the namesake district of Heera Mandi through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, set against the volatile backdrop of India's Independence struggle in the 1940s.