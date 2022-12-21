Cirkus: Jacqueline Fernandez shares her experience of working with Rohit Shetty in a comic role

After having a not-so-good year film-wise with Akshay Kumar starrer magnum opus drama film Ram Setu tanking badly at the box office in 2022, Looks like the Bollywood fanatics and audiences will definitely have an amazing end to this year as Jacqueline Fernandez is coming again to win hearts of fans with her totally new avatar in a comic role with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde starter mad comic caper film, Cirkus.

The sunshine girl Jacqueline Fernandez always leaves us impressed with her stunning charm on the screen. The 'Kick' fame Bollywood actress is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, Cirkus. She recently expressed her joy and delight of working with Rohit Shetty for the first time.

Recently, the trailer of the much-awaited mad comic caper film, Cirkus was launched in a grand way at a star-studded event by Rohit Shetty and the entire cast. During this event, Jacqueline was asked, by a media publication to share her experience of working with Rohit Shetty for the first time. Feeling happy and exuberant, the actress gave a response. She said, "I think all of us who have worked with sir for the first time, it has definitely been a dream in the making. I think it's on every single actor's wishlist to work with Rohit Shetty."

She further added, "And it's true, It's not just his films that look larger than life. He also shoots larger-than-life. Everyone becomes a big family. He brings everyone so beautifully together. We had so much fun."

Besides, the stunning actress Jacqueline has kept her fans hooked with her different retro looks from the film. Recently taking to her social media, the actress shared some pictures in which, she has donned a retro look for the first time within a film. Jacqueline is a quintessential style icon as well. Her outfit pictures instantly go viral on social media within just a few hours. Her fans are always eager to know exciting deets related to her upcoming films and projects. The actress always keeps sharing stunning pictures and videos of herself from the sets of her Bollywood films whenever she shoots for any ad, music video, or film. These pictures and videos make die-hard Jacqueline fandom feel wow and awestruck by witnessing her beauty and alluring looks.

Moreover, as Cirkus is all set to release on December 23, 2022, Jacqueline will be further seen in her recently announced film 'Crack' and her Hollywood project 'Tell it Like A Woman'.