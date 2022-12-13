Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer shares she will respond to Nora Fatehi's lawsuit - READ on to know

The ongoing controversy where both the bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi are not in the mood to stop is becoming more controversial. After Nora filed a defamation lawsuit against Jacqueline, the latter's lawyer shares that she would respond to Nora's defamation case against her in relation to the ongoing conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar 200 crore money extortion racket case.

We all know how the stunning B-town actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi's name has made it to the headlines for quite some time because of totally controversial reasons. For those unaware, both Jacqueline and Nora have been questioned and summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the ongoing conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's 200 crore extortion case. The actresses have recorded their statements for the same.

We had also seen how Jacqueline had made a claim in her plea, that why is she only being questioned for the case while even Nora Fatehi had received gifts from the conman. Feeling angry with these accusations, Nora Fatehi, the Bollywood industry's dance sensation, filed a defamation lawsuit against Jacqueline. She mentioned how Jacqueline is trying to sabotage and destroy her career for her own vested interests.

Most importantly, in Nora's plea, as had been reported by various other portals, it has been mentioned, "Jacqueline Fernandes sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons."

Finally, a response has come over from Jacqueline's lawyer's side. Jacqueline's lawyer Prashant Patil in his quote to a reputed entertainment portal, has said, "Jacqueline has not made any statement in front of any electronic or print media against Nora or for that matter, any other person. She has consciously avoided talking about the Enforcement Directorate proceedings. Till date she has maintained the sanctity of law and because the matter is sub-judice she has always avoided to speak in front of print and social media. Having said that, we have not received any official copy of the suit filed by Nora. Once we receive an official confirmation or an order of the Honourable Court, we will respond to it legally."

Furthermore, Jacqueline's lawyer, Prashant Patil also added, "My client has the utmost respect for Nora. There definitely has been some sort of miscommunication. Quoting anybody's reply, filed before an adjudicating authority, is a matter of pure judicial proceeding. Any statement made during the course of arguments made before a judicial proceeding cannot be quoted in the public domain, the way it has been quoted now. My client has no intention to defame Nora or for that matter anybody else. If Jacqueline is dragged to any legal court, she will respond legally to protect her own dignity."