    Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez in Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case

    Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez, two big names in the Bollywood industry, have been in the headlines since their names came out in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case. Now in a new development, Nora Fatehi has officially sued Jacqueline Fernandez in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case.

    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 8:34 PM IST

    Bollywood actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have been in the news for controversial reasons lately. While generally, they both try to stay away from controversy. But, this time they both have been constantly a part of this ongoing case. Nora and Jacqueline's names have appeared in Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Both Nora and Jacqueline are big names in Bollywood today. While Nora is a global dancing sensation, Jacqueline is one of the most commercially successful actresses in Bollywood. 

    Now there is a new development in the tale. There have been new reports in the media that Nora has filed an official defamation suit against Jacqueline. She has claimed that the latter had made "defamatory imputations for malicious reasons" against her.

    Most importantly, in Nora's plea, as reported by various other portals, it has been mentioned, "Jacqueline Fernandes sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons."

    The defamatory case against Jacqueline by Nora has been filed, over the latter's written pleading before the court. Earlier, Jacqueline had made claims against Nora. Jacqueline had said in her plea that, "She was being falsely implicated by the ED while celebs such as Nora Fatehi, who had also received gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, had been made witnesses."

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has questioned Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi a lot. Both the actresses had recorded their statements. It is also true that Jacqueline Fernandez was dating the conman at one point. Both Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Leena Maria Paul have been arrested, by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. They have gotten arrested by ED over an alleged extortion racket, which was being run and operated from Tihar Jail in Delhi.

    On the work front, Nora is currently a judge on the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, alongside Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. Apart from this, she featured with Sidharth Malhotra in the 'Thank God' movie song Manike.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2022, 8:34 PM IST
