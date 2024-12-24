Christmas 2024: 'Mufasa' or 'Pushpa 2'? THIS movie stays ahead on advance booking this holiday

This Christmas, the box office is abuzz with exciting releases as Varun Dhawan’s Baby John competes with Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King. While Pushpa 2 has been dominant all month, Mufasa leads Christmas bookings, setting the stage for an intense battle among these blockbusters

First Published Dec 24, 2024, 12:58 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

This Christmas, cinema enthusiasts are spoilt for choice with several big releases. While Varun Dhawan’s Baby John aims to dominate the box office, it faces stiff competition from Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King. Both these films, released earlier in December, have maintained strong performances at the box office. Throughout the month, Pushpa 2 emerged as a popular choice, with its Hindi version surpassing its Telugu counterpart. However, as Christmas approaches, Mufasa seems to have taken the lead as the preferred movie.

According to reports from PVR and Cinepolis, Mufasa has recorded higher advance bookings for Christmas Day, December 25, than both Baby John and Pushpa 2. By 10:30 am, Mufasa had sold 44,000 tickets in total, with PVR accounting for 37,000 and Cinepolis contributing 7,000 tickets. These figures include all language versions of the film.

Meanwhile, Baby John, which opened its bookings on Sunday, has achieved sales of 30,000 tickets for its first day. Out of these, PVR sold 25,000 tickets, while Cinepolis sold 5,000.

Interestingly, Pushpa 2, despite being in its fourth week, has sold fewer tickets than the two newer films. While the Allu Arjun-starrer continues to perform strongly at the box office overall, its ticket sales for Christmas Day are notably lower at 27,000.

Both Mufasa: The Lion King and Pushpa 2 have performed impressively at the box office. Data from Sacnilk reveals that Mufasa has garnered ₹45.25 crore in India within just four days of release. The English and Hindi versions of the film have particularly excelled, contributing ₹16.95 crore and ₹15 crore, respectively, while the Telugu version brought in ₹7.3 crore. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu lent their voices to the character of Mufasa in Hindi and Telugu, respectively, boosting the film's appeal.

On the other hand, Pushpa 2 remains a box office juggernaut, having amassed a staggering ₹1,074.85 crore in India so far.

