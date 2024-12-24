Allu Arjun in legal trouble again: Complaint filed over 'Pushpa 2' urination scene; Read on

Following the tragic death of a woman during a stampede at Sandhya Theater, for which Allu Arjun was previously arrested, a new case has been filed against the actor.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

The situation resembles a face-off between Allu Arjun and the Telangana government. CM Revanth Reddy strongly criticized Allu Arjun in the assembly, blaming him for the death of a woman due to his unauthorized visit to Sandhya Theater. After Allu Arjun's release on bail, film personalities visited and consoled him, further displeasing CM Reddy.

article_image2

The attack on Allu Arjun's house by members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (JAC) caused a stir. The members entered the premises and vandalized property. Videos of the attack went viral on social media. Allu Aravind reacted to the attack, stating their composure and intention to proceed legally.

article_image3

CM Revanth Reddy sent a message to Tollywood by announcing the end of benefit shows and ticket price hikes in Telangana. Following Reddy's criticism, Allu Arjun addressed the media, indirectly responding to the CM. He claimed the incident was unintentional and that false propaganda was damaging his reputation, emphasizing his responsibility for Sreetej's health and future.

article_image4

A new case has been filed against Allu Arjun based on a complaint by Congress MLC Mallanna. The complaint alleges that a scene in Pushpa 2, where Allu Arjun's character urinates in a police officer's swimming pool, insults the police force. Mallanna filed a complaint with the Medipalli police station, demanding action against Allu Arjun, director Sukumar, and the producers.

article_image5

Mallanna has been critical of Allu Arjun since the Sandhya Theater incident, alleging that a promotional error led to a death. The controversy continues to escalate, with some Congress leaders demanding the revocation of Allu Arjun's national award.

