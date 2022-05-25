Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Check out Karan Johar's expensive closet; filmmaker celebrates his 50th birthday

    Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan and many more visit the Karan Johar’s house birthday party; choreographer shows off his massive closet and pulls his leg 

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 25, 2022, 7:48 AM IST

    Today is Karan Johar's 50th birthday, and stars including Farah Khan, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Seema Sajdeh, and Apoorva Mehta have gathered at his home to celebrate. Farah Khan, who is close to Karan shared a video from the party on Instagram, and we got a look at Karan's massive closet. 

    In the video, she also engages with the birthday boy. Farah captioned the video as, “Happy 50th to @karanjohar .. most sporting, witty n intelligent friend i hav #karah p.s- apologise for the number of times I said “Oh My God”..” 

    In the video, Farah tells him, “Karan it’s your 50th birthday, and you don’t look 50, but you used to.” She also asks Karan what he is wearing, to which he says, “I am wearing Yohji Yamamoto.” So, Farah jokes, “Jiski kabhi na lo photo.” 

    He later asks Farah if she wants to come into her closet, to this she replies, “You want to come out of closet.” So, Karan replies, “Been there done that.” In the end, Karan hails Farah for her outfit. 

    Meanwhile, a big birthday celebration has been planned for today, May 25 at Yash Raj Studios, with several personalities from the film business anticipated to attend. So, tomorrow is going to be a starry night. The party will have a black and bling theme, and Amrita Mahal will create it.

    Karan is now working on his directorial debut, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi star in the family-oriented romantic comedy. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Brahmastra, Mr Aur Mrs Mahi, Yoddha, and Selfiee are just a few of his productions. A significant portion of the film has already been filmed, and the crew is working to complete the filming by September/October of this year. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on Valentine's Day, 2022.

    Last Updated May 25, 2022, 7:48 AM IST
    Will Hrithik Roshan be part of KGF: Chapter 3? Makers take (Exclusive)

    The Grey Man trailer: Dhanush’s Hollywood debut starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling is here

    Save soil campaign: Himanshi Khurana joins hands with Sadhguru for the movement

    Exclusive: Blockbuster KGF makers all set to enter Bollywood

    Justin Bieber’s India tour: Here’s when and where the ‘Peaches’ singer would perform

    Wine Day 2022: Here's a guide to understanding different types of wine

    Save Soil Movement: 15 significant facts you must know

    Navy is India's prized symbol; the hinterland should take note

    5 vineyards that every wine lover must visit in India

    Will Hrithik Roshan be part of KGF: Chapter 3? Makers take (Exclusive)

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

