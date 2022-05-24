Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's lives in danger? Read reports

In threatening letters, Kim Kardashian's alleged stalker 'made threats to harm her and Pete Davidson; read more



Shawn Holley, Kim Kardashian's lawyer, made the accusations earlier this week. Kim, 41, is claimed to have been the subject of a stalker who sent her unsettling notes.



According to legal docs acquired by The Blast, Kim Kardashian claims that an obsessive fan-made threat against her boyfriend Pete Davidson's life. According to the source, the Kardashians star, 41, allegedly included more than 30 letters supposedly received to her by a fan who threatened her life and the lives of her children.

The alleged obsessive fan allegedly made "multiple violent threats against Kardashian," according to Holley. He also made a number of inappropriate remarks about Ms. Kardashian and her lovers. He also threatened to jail Ms. Kardashian and her family if she did not comply with his demands.' According to The Blast, 'Pete Must and Will Die this Weekend and You Next Weekend,' the accused stalker said in one of the notes.

In addition to personal death threats, the complaint alleged that the letter and a written bomb threat received to her company office shared "a lot of parallels."

Stalker made a lot of misleading and delusory accusations about me and my connections. In his communications, he has also made frightening sexual comments to me.' 'He has threatened to murder me in many letters,' she added in the complaint.

A Los Angeles judge looked at the evidence provided and put a temporary restraining order against the alleged stalker in place. The Blast reported that 'The man is ordered to not contact the famous couple in any way, or harass them. Plus, he is not to come within 100 yards of Kardashian or her home.'

