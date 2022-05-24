Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's lives in danger? Read reports

    First Published May 24, 2022, 5:51 PM IST

    In threatening letters, Kim Kardashian's alleged stalker 'made threats to harm her and Pete Davidson; read more
     

    Shawn Holley, Kim Kardashian's lawyer, made the accusations earlier this week. Kim, 41, is claimed to have been the subject of a stalker who sent her unsettling notes.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    According to legal docs acquired by The Blast, Kim Kardashian claims that an obsessive fan-made threat against her boyfriend Pete Davidson's life. According to the source, the Kardashians star, 41, allegedly included more than 30 letters supposedly received to her by a fan who threatened her life and the lives of her children.

    Image: Getty Images

    The alleged obsessive fan allegedly made "multiple violent threats against Kardashian," according to Holley. He also made a number of inappropriate remarks about Ms. Kardashian and her lovers. He also threatened to jail Ms. Kardashian and her family if she did not comply with his demands.' According to The Blast, 'Pete Must and Will Die this Weekend and You Next Weekend,' the accused stalker said in one of the notes.

    Image: Getty Images

    In addition to personal death threats, the complaint alleged that the letter and a written bomb threat received to her company office shared "a lot of parallels."

    Image: Getty Images

    Stalker made a lot of misleading and delusory accusations about me and my connections. In his communications, he has also made frightening sexual comments to me.' 'He has threatened to murder me in many letters,' she added in the complaint.

    Image: Getty Images

    A Los Angeles judge looked at the evidence provided and put a temporary restraining order against the alleged stalker in place. The Blast reported that 'The man is ordered to not contact the famous couple in any way, or harass them. Plus, he is not to come within 100 yards of Kardashian or her home.' Also Read: Pictures: Nysa Devgan looks hot in her latest pictures donning Pink bodycon gown

    Image: Getty Images

    A hearing is set for June 13 for Kim to possibly receive a more permanent restraining order. Davidson and Kardashian started dating in October of last year after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live. Kim recently was in Italy for her sister Kourtney's third wedding ceremony when these legal concerns were being worked out in court. Also Read: How Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's married life will be? Are they compatible with each other?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Justin Bieber India tour Here is when and where the Peaches singer would perform drb

    Justin Bieber’s India tour: Here’s when and where the ‘Peaches’ singer would perform

    Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC judge recuses from hearing plea in 2007 case involving Dileep drb

    Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC judge recuses from hearing plea in 2007 case involving Dileep

    What is Tourette Syndrome that Billie Eilish is diagnosed with drb

    What is Tourette Syndrome that Billie Eilish is diagnosed with?

    Kpop Blackpink Lisa wanted to quit music drb

    Blackpink's Lisa wanted to quit music?

    Thor Love and Thunder Trailer: Christian Bale as 'Gorr the God Butcher' beats Chris Hemsworth RBA

    Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer: Christian Bale as 'Gorr the God Butcher' beats Chris Hemsworth

    Recent Stories

    Kylie Jenner looks HOT as she flaunts her voluptuous body in see-through bodysuit RBA

    7 Pictures: Kylie Jenner looks HOT as she flaunts her voluptuous body in see-through bodysuit

    5 skincare tips to control oily skin during this summer gcw

    5 skincare tips to control oily skin during this summer

    Kurt Zouma pleads guilty to animal cruelty on 2 counts-ayh

    Kurt Zouma pleads guilty to animal cruelty on 2 counts

    tennis French Open Daniil Medvedev breezes past Bagnis to clinch first clay-court win of 2022 snt

    French Open: Medvedev breezes past Bagnis to clinch first clay-court win of 2022

    Save Soil movement How a civil engineer grew an organic coconut farm gcw

    Save Soil movement: Story of a civil engineer's organic coconut farm

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon