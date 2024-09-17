Sunny Deol shares vacation glimpses with family; enjoys jalebis in the snow - WATCH

Earlier this month, Sunny Deol revealed the announcement of Border 2 and introduced Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh as part of the cast. He shared videos on his social media to make the announcement

Sunny Deol has been actively involved in multiple projects and recently announced Border 2. However, the actor has taken a break to enjoy a vacation in the mountains with his father, veteran actor Dharmendra. Sunny shared a heartwarming video on social media, capturing special moments from their trip. In the clip, Sunny is seen savoring jalebis amidst a snowy landscape.

On his Instagram handle, Sunny posted the video, offering glimpses of the mountains, trekking, snow, and winter chill. He was seen enjoying tea with Dharmendra and playing in the snow, updating fans along the way. Bobby Deol reacted with heart emojis in the comments. In his caption, Sunny expressed his thoughts, noting that his motivation was to spend as much time with nature as possible.

Earlier this month, Sunny Deol announced Border 2, welcoming Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh to the cast. Sunny mentioned in his post that Diljit Dosanjh had joined the battalion of Border 2, and shared a video that highlighted the courage of soldiers, introducing Diljit as a soldier in the upcoming film.

Last month, Sunny had shared a similar video to welcome Varun Dhawan. The clip began with nostalgic scenes from the original Border film, accompanied by Sonu Nigam’s iconic song “Sandese Aate Hai.” As the music faded, Varun Dhawan’s voiceover described the intensity of a soldier’s duty. The screen then introduced Varun Dhawan as part of Border 2. Sunny posted the video, sharing that Varun Dhawan was now part of the cast.

The much-anticipated sequel Border 2 will be directed by Anurag Singh, known for his work on Kesari (2019), which depicted the historic Battle of Saragarhi. The original Border, directed by J.P. Dutta, was a 1997 blockbuster that portrayed the 1971 Longewala battle between Indian and Pakistani forces.

The sequel will be produced by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films, with production support from Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The film is set for a grand release on January 23, 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday.

J.P. Dutta, often regarded as Bollywood’s war film expert, has a legacy of creating powerful war dramas. After exploring stories from western India’s Rajput community, Dutta shifted his focus to military-themed films, including Border, LOC: Kargil (2003), and Paltan (2018), which dealt with the India-China conflict. Border 2 is poised to be another remarkable chapter in Dutta’s war film legacy.

