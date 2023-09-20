Canadian singer Shubh's Still Rollin Tour cancelled in India amid growing anger

Singer Shubh's Still Rollin Tour in India has been cancelled. The Canada-based singer sparked outrage and anger among fans and netizens after he shared a distorted map of India. Previously, even ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli unfollowed the eminent Canadian singer after this photo sparked controversy among netizens and fans on social media.

Shubh, a globally prominent Canada-based Punjabi singer, is in the news nowadays. His Still Rollin India tour stands cancelled. The singer, formally known as Shubhneet Singh, was slated to perform in multiple locations in India, including Mumbai. But days before the concert, he sparked an outrage after he shared a distorted map of India on his Instagram Stories. It led to massive criticism, with many calling him out for his actions. He got accused of supporting separatist Khalistani elements. Amid the controversy, BookMyShow announced that the India tour of Shubh stands cancelled.

"Singer Shubhneet Singh’s Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The refund will get done within 7-10 working days in the customer’s source account of the original transaction," the platform said. BookMyShow has not commented on the ongoing outrage.

However, the move has come after the brand boAt withdrew its sponsorship for the India tour of Shubh. BoAt said on X (previously known as Twitter), "At boAt, while our commitment to the incredible music community runs deep, we are first & foremost a true Indian brand. Therefore, when we became aware of the remarks made by artist Shubh earlier this year, we chose to withdraw our sponsorship from the tour."

For the unversed, Shubh was set and scheduled to perform in Mumbai from September 23 to 25 as part of the Cruise Control 4.0 event. He had also planned a three-month-long tour in India. He was about to perform in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

