Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Canadian singer Shubh's Still Rollin Tour cancelled in India amid growing anger

    Singer Shubh's Still Rollin Tour in India has been cancelled. The Canada-based singer sparked outrage and anger among fans and netizens after he shared a distorted map of India. Previously, even ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli unfollowed the eminent Canadian singer after this photo sparked controversy among netizens and fans on social media.

    Canadian singer Shubh's Still Rollin Tour cancelled in India amid growing anger vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 4:13 PM IST

    Shubh, a globally prominent Canada-based Punjabi singer, is in the news nowadays. His Still Rollin India tour stands cancelled. The singer, formally known as Shubhneet Singh, was slated to perform in multiple locations in India, including Mumbai. But days before the concert, he sparked an outrage after he shared a distorted map of India on his Instagram Stories. It led to massive criticism, with many calling him out for his actions. He got accused of supporting separatist Khalistani elements. Amid the controversy, BookMyShow announced that the India tour of Shubh stands cancelled.

    ALSO READ: Akkineni Nageswara Rao's celebration: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan attend ANR'S 100th birthday celebration

    "Singer Shubhneet Singh’s Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The refund will get done within 7-10 working days in the customer’s source account of the original transaction," the platform said. BookMyShow has not commented on the ongoing outrage.

    However, the move has come after the brand boAt withdrew its sponsorship for the India tour of Shubh. BoAt said on X (previously known as Twitter), "At boAt, while our commitment to the incredible music community runs deep, we are first & foremost a true Indian brand. Therefore, when we became aware of the remarks made by artist Shubh earlier this year, we chose to withdraw our sponsorship from the tour."

    For the unversed, Shubh was set and scheduled to perform in Mumbai from September 23 to 25 as part of the Cruise Control 4.0 event. He had also planned a three-month-long tour in India. He was about to perform in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

    ALSO READ: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally drop first-ever photos of their newborn son Riot Rose

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 4:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's NEXT to release on THIS date; is the movie patriotic? RBA

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's NEXT to release on THIS date; is the movie patriotic?

    Akkineni Nageswara Rao's celebration: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan attends ANR'S 100 birthday celebration rkn

    Akkineni Nageswara Rao's celebration: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan attend ANR'S 100th birthday celebration

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally drop first-ever photos of their newborn son Riot Rose vma

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally drop first-ever photos of their newborn son Riot Rose

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about working in full-fledged action film, Citadel and more RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about working in full-fledged action film, Citadel and more

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Update: The couple partake in Ardas and Kirtan, seek blessings at Gurudwara (Photos LEAKED) RBA

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: The couple partake in Ardas and Kirtan, seek blessings at Gurudwara

    Recent Stories

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's NEXT to release on THIS date; is the movie patriotic? RBA

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's NEXT to release on THIS date; is the movie patriotic?

    Cricket ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: USA Announces Historic Cricket Venues and Innovative Stadium Plans osf

    ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: USA announces historic Cricket venues and innovative stadium plans

    Love Naruto? One Piece to Bleach-7 anime series, just like Naruto RBA EAI

    Love Naruto? One Piece to Bleach-7 anime series, just like Naruto

    Squats to Bench Press planks lunges 7 exercises for healthy weight gain gcw eai

    Squats to Bench Press: 7 exercises for healthy weight gain

    Google upgrades Bard 5 new features to make your life easier gcw

    Google upgrades Bard! 5 new features to make your life easier

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon