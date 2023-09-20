Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akkineni Nageswara Rao's celebration: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan attends ANR'S 100 birthday celebration

    The Akkineni family celebrated the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) with a grand celebration in Hyderabad. The festivities commenced with the unveiling of a Panchaloha statue of ANR at Annapurna Studios,

    Akkineni Nageswara Rao's celebration: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan attends ANR'S 100 birthday celebration rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 3:23 PM IST

    On September 20th,T and the event was graced by the presence of notable figures including Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, and the former Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu.

    ANR, fondly remembered as one of the indomitable talents who significantly contributed to the Telugu film industry's success, continues to be cherished for his enduring cinematic classics.

    This centenary milestone of ANR's birth on September 20th was marked by the unveiling of his statue at Annapurna Studios, with plans for a series of events throughout the year to honor his remarkable life and enduring legacy. The esteemed former Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, had the honour of unveiling the statue on this momentous occasion.

    It was a heartwarming moment when Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan warmly greeted each other at the birthday celebrations of the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu on September 20. Fans of both these iconic stars were overjoyed to witness this heartening interaction, and a photograph capturing their handshake swiftly became a social media sensation.

    The sight of these prominent stars coming together and demonstrating their mutual respect was indeed a source of immense delight. While the entire Tollywood industry undoubtedly cherished this significant event, this particular moment added an extra layer of specialness that resonated with everyone involved.

    Chiranjeevi shared a pictures with ANR and wrote a special note on the legend.

    He posted by saying that, "On the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Shri Akkineni Nageswara Rao, I pay my respects and respects to the great actor. He is a legendary actor not only in Telugu cinema but also in the history of Indian cinema. His acting skills have left an indelible impression on the minds of the Telugu audience through the hundreds of films he has acted in. As long as Telugu cinema lives, Sri Akkineni Nageswara Rao will remain forever in the minds of the Telugu audience. To everyone in the Sri Akkineni family on the centenary of that great man, To my brother @iamnagarjuna, to the crores of fans of Nageswara Rao, my heartiest greetings to all movie lovers!! #ANRLivesOn #ANRCentenary

     

     

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 3:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally drop first-ever photos of their newborn son Riot Rose vma

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally drop first-ever photos of their newborn son Riot Rose

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about working in full-fledged action film, Citadel and more RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about working in full-fledged action film, Citadel and more

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Update: The couple partake in Ardas and Kirtan, seek blessings at Gurudwara (Photos LEAKED) RBA

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: The couple partake in Ardas and Kirtan, seek blessings at Gurudwara

    Jacqueline Fernandez's VIRAL photo with Selena Gomez makes fans thrilled vma

    Jacqueline Fernandez's VIRAL photo with Selena Gomez makes fans thrilled

    Dil Jashn Bole ODI World Cup 2023's official anthem featuring Ranveer Singh, Dhanashree Verma out - WATCH snt

    'Dil Jashn Bole': ODI World Cup 2023's official anthem featuring Ranveer Singh, Dhanashree Verma out - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Iranian lawmakers approve Bill to punish women for violating Islamic dress code; jail term up to 10 years snt

    Iranian lawmakers approve Bill to punish women for violating Islamic dress code; jail term up to 10 years

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally drop first-ever photos of their newborn son Riot Rose vma

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally drop first-ever photos of their newborn son Riot Rose

    7 ways to prevent your hair damage from pollution gcw eai

    7 ways to prevent your hair damage from pollution

    Thiruvonam Bumper 2023 Results Out: First Prize ticket sold from Kozhikode's Bava Lotteries rkn

    Thiruvonam Bumper 2023 Results Out: First Prize ticket sold from Kozhikode's Bava Lotteries

    BookMyShow cancels Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh's India tour amid outrage over Khalistan support snt

    BookMyShow cancels Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh's India tour amid outrage over Khalistan support

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon