Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally drop first-ever photos of their newborn son Riot Rose

    Since both Rihanna and ASAP Rocky love flowers, the couple reportedly decided to name their second-born son Riot Rose. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been blissfully in love with each other for the past three years and have two sons together.

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally drop first-ever photos of their newborn son Riot Rose vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 3:22 PM IST

    Rihanna is on cloud nine. The Barbadian singer-songwriter welcomed her second son — Riot Rose Mayers, with her partner and American rapper A$AP Rocky on August 3. The couple also shares another 16-month-old son, RZA Athelston Mayers. In the initial few months, Rihanna was quite secretive about her second pregnancy, hiding her baby bump with oversized outfits and fur coats, reports People magazine. However, the 34-year-old Diamonds singer surprised fans when she announced her pregnancy at The Super Bowl LVII halftime show on February 12. Rihanna is in no mood to be secretive anymore, taking part in a family photoshoot with A$AP Rocky and her two kids.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about working in full-fledged action film, Citadel and more

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second son Riot Rose’s name holds a special significance. As per Entertainment Tonight, 35-year-old Rihanna and 34-year-old A$AP Rocky are fond of flowers. While Rocky loves to decorate his house with fresh flowers, He loves to have real flowers on his grill. The favourite flowers of Rihanna are roses. So, it is definitely not a surprise that the singing sensations decided to name their newborn based on a flower — particularly a rose.

    A$AP Rocky got dressed in a green-checkered shirt that he teamed up with a white vest and loose-fitted, light-blue denim jeans. RZA got dressed quite fashionably. The toddler wore a grey sweatshirt with yellow sleeves, a red collar and blue denim. The little one looked dashing with an uber-cool, black leather jacket. The family of four posed for the pictures in an outdoor setting at night, near a car, presumably on their driveway.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

    Admirers of Rihanna were quick to react to the family photos, excited to have seen Riot Rose’s first baby snaps. "We never getting that album, she looks too happy here," joked one user. Another called the images to be "Gorgeous." Others went all hearts in the comments.

    ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez's VIRAL photo with Selena Gomez makes fans thrilled

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 3:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about working in full-fledged action film, Citadel and more RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about working in full-fledged action film, Citadel and more

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Update: The couple partake in Ardas and Kirtan, seek blessings at Gurudwara (Photos LEAKED) RBA

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: The couple partake in Ardas and Kirtan, seek blessings at Gurudwara

    Jacqueline Fernandez's VIRAL photo with Selena Gomez makes fans thrilled vma

    Jacqueline Fernandez's VIRAL photo with Selena Gomez makes fans thrilled

    Dil Jashn Bole ODI World Cup 2023's official anthem featuring Ranveer Singh, Dhanashree Verma out - WATCH snt

    'Dil Jashn Bole': ODI World Cup 2023's official anthem featuring Ranveer Singh, Dhanashree Verma out - WATCH

    Laapataa Ladies: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao overwhelmed with the amazing response it received at International Film Festival

    Laapataa Ladies: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao overwhelmed with response it received at International Film Festival

    Recent Stories

    7 ways to prevent your hair damage from pollution gcw eai

    7 ways to prevent your hair damage from pollution

    Thiruvonam Bumper 2023 Results Out: First Prize ticket sold from Kozhikode's Bava Lotteries rkn

    Thiruvonam Bumper 2023 Results Out: First Prize ticket sold from Kozhikode's Bava Lotteries

    BookMyShow cancels Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh's India tour amid outrage over Khalistan support snt

    BookMyShow cancels Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh's India tour amid outrage over Khalistan support

    Black Cats to Friday the 13th-7 things brings bad luck and poverty RBA EAI

    Black Cats to Friday the 13th-7 things brings bad luck and poverty

    Karnataka HC slams BBMP over unauthorized election hoardings in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka HC slams BBMP over unauthorized election hoardings in Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon