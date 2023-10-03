BTS: Jungkook sings 'Naatu Naatu', oscar winning song of SS Rajamouli's RRR [WATCH]

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jungkook pleasantly surprised Indian fans by singing 'Naatu Naatu' on social media. His gesture went viral, showcasing his affinity for Indian music. Jungkook also recently released '3D,' following his solo success on the Billboard Global Charts

    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 9:39 AM IST

    BTS has garnered a massive and devoted fanbase in India, and the group's members are well aware of their Indian followers' enthusiasm. Recently, BTS member Jungkook pleasantly surprised Indian fans by singing the popular Telugu track 'Naatu Naatu' from the blockbuster movie 'RRR' during a live social media session. This delightful gesture sent Indian fans into a frenzy of happiness, and the video of Jungkook's performance has quickly gone viral on various social media platforms.

     

    BTS fans couldn't contain their excitement, and their reactions flooded social media. One fan expressed their joy by saying, "My desi heart." Another fan couldn't believe their ears and asked, "Did I just hear Jungkook sing a 'Naatu Naatu' x 'Seven' mash-up?" There was also a plea from a fan who wished to see Jungkook perform the 'Naatu Naatu' dance.

    This isn't the first time Jungkook has showcased his fondness for 'Naatu Naatu.' In August of the same year, when a fan inquired if he had watched the Telugu film 'RRR,' Jungkook responded indirectly by humming the song 'Naatu Naatu,' leaving everyone pleasantly surprised.

    'Naatu Naatu' is a popular song from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film 'RRR,' featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. The song made history by winning an Oscar for Best Original Song.

    ALSO READ: Nayanthara in Malaysia: Jawan actress visits temple with son and Vignesh Shivan (Photos)

    Apart from his affinity for Indian music, Jungkook has been making headlines with his latest release, the track '3D.' The song was launched just last week, and its music video evokes a sense of nostalgia reminiscent of 2000s pop hits. In the song, Jungkook sings about reuniting with a lost love, expressing his willingness to cross dimensions for her. The K-Pop idol showcases his exceptional choreography skills in the video, accompanied by a group of dancers in baggy denim outfits.

