    Nayanthara in Malaysia: Jawan actress visits temple with son and Vignesh Shivan (Photos)

    Nayanthara and one of her twin boys visited a Malaysian temple. She travelled to Malaysia with her husband, Vignesh Shivan, and twin kids for the debut of their skincare company.
     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 8:36 AM IST

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated the birthdays of their twin boys in Malaysia. Following that, the pair launched their skincare company. A fresh photo of Nayanthara with one of her boys in a temple has surfaced on social media. Following the debut of their cosmetics, the couple and their boys appear to have visited a temple in Malaysia. Their pictures have become popular on social media.

    In the last week of September, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated the first birthday of their boys. They resorted to social media to post cute photos from the party.

    Nayanthara took to Instagram Stories on October 2 to post a nice image of herself and one of her boys in a temple. They might be seen worshipping at a temple wearing similar clothing. Another series of images of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan has gone popular on the internet. In the photographs, the two appear to be in love:

    On the work front, Nayanthara is enjoying the success of her latest film, 'Jawan,' which is now expected to gross Rs 1,100 crore globally. She was recently seen in 'Iraivan,' which has received mostly negative reviews. 'Test,' her 75th film, and 'Mannangatti Since 1960' are also on her resume.

    Vignesh Shivan is preparing to direct his next feature, which he will co-direct with Pradeep Ranganathan. More information about this unnamed film will be released soon.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 8:41 AM IST
