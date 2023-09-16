Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra lashes out furiously at paps for taking her video

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra, the newest real-life couple in Bollywood, are getting hitched in matrimony on September 24 in Udaipur. At present, detailed preparations for their much-awaited big-fat Punjabi wedding soiree, under wraps, are in full swing. Recently, 'Mission Raniganj' actress Parineeti Chopra lost her cool and calm on the dedicated team of Bollywood paps for capturing her video without her permission.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are getting married on September 24 in Udaipur. A leading entertainment portal got access to their wedding invite. It seems like the couple is preparing for a massive wedding ceremony. The wedding card has confirmed that the couple has chosen the Taj Leela Palace in Udaipur for the wedding ceremony. It will be a two-day grand affair. Parineeti and Raghav will kick off the wedding celebrations with a welcome lunch on September 23. Titled the Grains of Love, the lunch will take place at the Inner Courtyard from 12 - 4 in the afternoon.

Within a now-deleted video going viral on social media, Parineeti is hastily coming out of the car. As a paparazzi calls out to her and takes a video, she says, "Nahin bulaya aapko (I did not ask you to come)". Parineeti also said, "Sir, bas kijiye. Main aapse request kar rahi hoon (Sir, please stop it. I am requesting you)".

The ardent fans of Parineeti Chopra came to her defence. One of the fans said, "She is prepping for her big day. Please give her privacy." Another wrote, "She seems really annoyed. Please leave her alone."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Before this, the two had never publicly discussed their relationship, but reportedly, the duo has known each other for several years. The real-life couple studied together at the London School of Economics.

Just days after her engagement ceremony, Parineeti Chopra revealed it did not take her more than one breakfast date with Raghav to know he had all the qualities she needed in a partner. The actress was touched and impressed by the humour, wit and calming personality of the AAP politician.

